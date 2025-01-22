the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
A black snake encircled with pattens of red and yellow spots, curled up against a black background.
| 1 min read
Put on your thinking cap, and take on this fun challenge.
December 2024 crossword
| 9 min read
December 2024 crossword
| 1 min read

Game

<em>The Scientist</em> December crossword puzzle

Science Crossword Puzzle

A person works with their sourdough starter in the kitchen.

Science Crossword Puzzle

Researchers at the University of Arizona developed a pH-responsive probe that activated in the basic environment (purple) of the larval midgut and bound to gut proteins.

Science Crossword Puzzle

September 2024 crossword image

Nuts for Neuroscience

September 2024 crossword image

September 2024 Interactive Crossword Puzzle

Photo of the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

Science Crossword Puzzle

August 2024 crossword puzzle

Science Crossword Puzzle

Illustration of cells either being sorted into tubes from a cell sorter or going into a waste container from a flow cytometer.

Science Crossword Puzzle

June 2024 Cover

Cell Centered

June 2024 Cover

June 2024 Interactive Crossword Puzzle

June 2024 Digest Crossword

Science Crossword Puzzle

May 2024 Digest crossword

Science Crossword Puzzle

April Digest crossword image

Science Crossword Puzzle

March Digest crossword image

Science Crossword Puzzle

February 2024 Crossword image

February 2024 Interactive Crossword Puzzle

February 2024 Crossword image

Science Crossword Puzzle

A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.

Science Crossword Puzzle

A blue immune cell with a red halo sits in the middle of a yellow spill from a tipping beer mug to the right. Blue bacteria surround the cell.

January 2024 Interactive Crossword Puzzle

December crossword puzzle

December 2023 Interactive Crossword Puzzle

November 2023 Crossword

November 2023 Interactive Crossword Puzzle

Page 1 of 13 - 244 Total Items

Trending

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

Image of people clinking glasses with various alcoholic beverages at a table.

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Multimedia

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

bit.bio logo
New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Sino
New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Biotium logo
Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Acro&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Sapient Logo

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.