Researchers used bacteriophages’ ability to target specific bacteria to develop nanoparticle vehicles for antibiotics.
Detecting Research Misconduct in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Time Heals All Wounds: Probing Skin Injuries with Spatial Biology 

A close up photo showing wells in a 96-well plate.

How to Optimize OD600 Measurements

Low poly style design of an open science textbook

A Decade of Discovery: Publications on Nobel-Worthy Chemistry

The infographic shows a new method where researchers used spider webs to monitor environmental eDNA of vertebrates. They demonstrated the effectiveness of their by analyzing samples from a zoo and a wildlife sanctuary.

A Spider-Web Trap to Monitor Environmental DNA

Explore How Stains and Probes Work to Label Cellular Morphology

Cellular Stains Under the Hood

Medicinal test

Best Pipetting Practices

JFT1 has reacted with hydrogen peroxide and APEX2 to create red fluorescence near APEX2 that remains separate from the green mitochondria.

FLEXing a Bright New Idea

Microalgae under microscopic view

Algae: The Next Green Revolution

(Left to right) The first panel is an image of an uneven scale, with the blue male symbol weighing heavier than the red female symbol. The second panel features a mouse with a callout depicting various red and blue lines to represent the estrous cycle. In the third panel, there are images of a mouse, marmoset, and cell culture dish. In the final panel, there is an image of therapeutic pills and gears, representing cognitive function, above a balanced scale. Now the male and female symbols are even.

Infographic: Bridging the Sex Bias Gap

Embryoid bodies, at the top of the page, are a cluster of embryonic stem cells (ESCs) that differentiate portions into ectoderm (orange), mesoderm (dark blue), and endoderm (pink).

Infographic: The Many Paths to Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models

Infographic depicting the variety of conformations that proteins can assume and how this facilitates multifunctionality.

Infographic: Shapeshifters in the Proteome

An illustration of a B cell secreting autoantibodies.

Autoimmune Diseases: An Alternative Application for Immunotherapy

Image from infographic showing how ultrasound waves improved motility in sperm.

Sperm Speed Up with Ultrasound

Discover How Scientists Use Spectral Flow Cytometry to Design Larger and More Flexible Panels

Unmixing the Fundamentals of Spectral Flow Cytometry

Infographic showing a stack of proteins assembling into a complex to facilitate genetic exchange of homologous chromosomes.

A Blueprint for the Ladder of Reproduction

A detailed 3D visualization of flow cytometry technology, with cells passing through a laser beam and being sorted based on their properties

Optimizing Reference Controls for Multicolor Flow Cytometry

Infographic showing how the Europa Clipper will characterize many features of the icy moon orbiting Jupiter to determine whether or not it offers a good place to search for life.

Infographic: Exploring Habitability on Europa

Infographic showing how recombinant proteins usher in an era of sustainable fashion

Infographic: Synthetic Biology is Transforming Clothes and Cosmetics

Infographic showing how flow cytometry enables researchers to assess several cell parameters simultaneously at a single-cell level with the help of lasers.

Flow Cytometry: Scattering Light to Measure Cells

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

Image of people clinking glasses with various alcoholic beverages at a table.

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

