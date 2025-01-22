the-scientist Logo
| 2 min read
Partnership complements Sapient’s mass spectrometry-based proteomics services, extends multi-omics solutions, and will enable development of NULISAseq™ assays under regulated guidance
Bio-Rad Logo
| 1 min read
An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.
| 1 min read

Product

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Bio-Rad
Takara Bio

Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc. announces the acquisition of Curio Bioscience, adding spatial biology to its broad portfolio of single-cell omics solutions

Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences Announces Enhanced Capabilities for Chemistry, Immunogenicity, GMP and Molecular Biology

Biotium Logo

Biotium Unveils the Most Sensitive Stains for DNA or RNA with New EMBER™ Ultra Agarose Gel Kits

Cytosurge Logo

Cytosurge Announces Strategic Leadership Transition

Alamar Biosciences

Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s Diagnostics Accelerator (DxA) invests $10M in Alamar Biosciences, Inc. to Advance Precision Medicine in Alzheimer’s Disease

istock

Reaching New Heights with Genetic Engineering Techniques

Thermo Fisher Logo
Green Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Foresight Pro Prepacked Chromatography Columns for Biotherapeutic Production

A modern clinical research laboratory

Techniques and Technologies That Optimize Laboratory Work

Thermo Fisher Logo
An illustration of colorful shapes.

Real-Time Image-Enabled Cell Sorting 

BD
Evotec logo

Evotec SE announces first projects for LAB eN² drug discovery accelerator with Novo Nordisk

Sphere Fluidics logo

Sphere Fluidics Launches Cyto-Cellect® Fc Fusion Assay Kit to Expedite Cell Line Development for Fusion Proteins

3D ribbon structure of protein domains studied in proteomics research

The Power of Proteomics

Somalogic logo
Discover How Fluorochrome Properties Affect Flow Panel Design

How to Improve Flow Cytometry Panel Design

BD
Wastewater surveillance conceptual visualization of a water droplet containing different microorganism

Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics

Eppendorf Logo

ep Dualfilter T.I.P.S.® - Effective Protection from Bio-Aerosols

Beckman logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Accelerates Drug Discovery with Launch of Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System

Sapio Sciences

evitria Partners with Sapio Sciences to Streamline Antibody Workflow Management and Reporting

Eppendorf logo

Eppendorf SE and DataHow AG announce strategic collaboration to advance bioprocess data management

Scientist at lab bench holding a pipette with a microscope and glassware in the foreground.

Improving Drug Analysis with Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Shimadzu logo
