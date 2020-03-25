ADVERTISEMENT
Coronavirus-Infected Cells Grow Filopodia
Images of the Day

Image of the Day: Viral Transport Rescue
Amy Schleunes | Apr 20, 2020 | 1 min read
The University of Massachusetts Amherst is supplying local hospitals and the state with key ingredients needed for COVID-19 testing.
Image of the Day: Stink Flirting
Amy Schleunes | Apr 17, 2020 | 1 min read
Male lemurs secrete aldehydes from their wrist glands that may make them more attractive to females during the breeding season.
Image of the Day: Muting Muscle Spasms
Amy Schleunes | Apr 16, 2020 | 1 min read
Nimodipine, a drug used to treat brain hemorrhages, alleviates spasticity in mice after spinal cord injuries.
Image of the Day: Olfactory Capacities
Amy Schleunes | Apr 15, 2020 | 2 min read
Most small amphibious mammals have a diminished sense of smell, a quality that likely arose because of a tradeoff with thermoregulation capacities that allowed them to conserve heat in aquatic environments.
Image of the Day: Structural Colors
Amy Schleunes | Apr 14, 2020 | 2 min read
The films coating buckeye butterflies’ wing scales vary in thickness, creating a broad spectrum of iridescent colors.  
Image of the Day: Ancient Fiber Technology
Amy Schleunes | Apr 13, 2020 | 1 min read
Researchers discover a fragment of cord between 41,000 and 52,000 years old that points to Neanderthals’ complex cognitive abilities.
Image of the Day: Bear Sinuses
Amy Schleunes | Apr 10, 2020 | 2 min read
A new study finds that the extinct European cave bear’s large sinuses represent a tradeoff between hibernation length and the flexibility of their diets.
Image of the Day: Huo-Yan Air Lab
Amy Schleunes | Apr 9, 2020 | 1 min read
An inflatable biosafety laboratory may help meet the global need for testing infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image of the Day: Slow-Growing Brains
Amy Schleunes | Apr 8, 2020 | 1 min read
Scans of eight fossilized adult and infant Australopithecus afarensis skulls reveal a prolonged period of brain growth during development that may have set the stage for extended childhood learning in later hominins.
Image of the Day: Defective Cilia
Amy Schleunes | Apr 7, 2020 | 1 min read
Super-resolution imaging identifies abnormalities in the hair-like protrusions on a cell’s surface and may help facilitate earlier detection of primary ciliary dyskinesia.
Image of the Day: Biomimetic Arteries
Amy Schleunes | Apr 6, 2020 | 1 min read
A newly engineered synthetic blood vessel offers a novel platform for developing drugs that treat high blood pressure.
Image of the Day: Ancient Dental Enamel
Amy Schleunes | Apr 3, 2020 | 1 min read
An analysis of fossilized teeth sheds light on the evolutionary relationships between Pleistocene hominins.
Image of the Day: Lion Cam
Amy Schleunes | Apr 2, 2020 | 2 min read
A wildlife camera trap survey of critically endangered West African lions finds they have no preference for parks over trophy-hunting areas, possibly because of poor habitat quality in the no-hunting zones.
Image of the Day: A Mouse Brain Slice Becomes Art
Amy Schleunes | Apr 1, 2020 | 1 min read
A fluorescent image of murine hippocampal cells is the winning microscopy image from more than 400 submissions from 65 countries for Olympus’s 2019 Image of the Year Award.
Image of the Day: Early Bilaterian
Amy Schleunes | Mar 31, 2020 | 1 min read
The newly described Ikaria wariootia was a small, wormlike creature that marked an important evolutionary step between early multicellular organisms and more complex modern animals.
Image of the Day: Tomato Domestication
Amy Schleunes | Mar 30, 2020 | 1 min read
Scientists identify a transcription factor that plays a key role in increased fruit size.
Image of the Day: Rescued Hatchlings
Amy Schleunes | Mar 27, 2020 | 1 min read
Ten endangered Manning River turtles were saved from flooding in New South Wales, Australia, following devastating fires on the country’s east coast.
Image of the Day: Nutrient Sensor
Amy Schleunes | Mar 26, 2020 | 1 min read
A zinc-sensing protein found in fruit fly intestines regulates the insect’s growth and feeding behavior.
Image of the Day: Coronavirus in 3D
Amy Schleunes | Mar 25, 2020 | 1 min read
At Bessy II, a synchrotron radiation facility in Berlin, scientists use X-rays to study the structure of SARS-CoV-2.
