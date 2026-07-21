Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity
Webinar

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Explore how immune cell populations are reshaped within the tumor microenvironment and how in vivo models can guide the development of next-generation combination immunotherapies.

Share

This webinar, brought to you by Bio X Cell, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, September 17, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET 

Cancers evade immune surveillance by reshaping the function, behavior, and persistence of cytotoxic immune cells within the tumor microenvironment. Although immune checkpoint blockade has transformed cancer treatment, durable responses remain limited to a subset of patients and tumor types. Expanding the clinical benefit of immunotherapy will require a deeper understanding of how tumors alter immune cell populations and how these changes influence anti-tumor immunity.

In this webinar, brought to you by Bio X Cell, David Withers, professor of experimental cancer immunology and group leader at the NDM Centre for Immuno-Oncology, University of Oxford, will discuss in vivo approaches for tracking immune cell recruitment, persistence, and adaptation within tumors. The session will examine photoconvertible mouse models used to distinguish newly infiltrating immune cells from tissue-resident populations and explore how these approaches can help identify therapeutic strategies that support the development of combination immunotherapies.

Topics to be covered

  • How the tumor microenvironment reshapes infiltrating immune cells
  • In vivo models for tracking immune cell migration and persistence
  • Mechanisms regulating anti-tumor immunity
  • Therapeutic interventions that alter immune cell function
  • Rational development of combination immunotherapies

David Withers, PhD


David Withers, PhD
Professor of Experimental Cancer Immunology
Group Leader, NDM Centre for Immuno-Oncology
University of Oxford

Sponsored by

  • bioxcell

Top Image Credit:

iStock: wildpixel

July digest cover
July 2026

Polyacrylamide Gels Turn into Mini Sculptures

Instead of discarding used polyacrylamide gels, biochemist Palina Kot reshapes them into artworks that reflect the realities of scientific research.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

bioxcell
Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Accelerating AI-Guided Antibody Discovery in Under Five Weeks

Twist Bio&nbsp;
Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

Standardizing Oncology NGS for Biomarker-Ready Translational Research

Danaher Logo
Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Repairing the Injured Nervous System With Stem Cells

Biotium

Products

Product News

OrganaBio Logo

OrganaBio Expands Rapid PBMC Processing to San Diego at Excellos Labs

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Launches Vericheck ddPCR Kits Compatible with QX700 Platform for Biopharma Quality Control and Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf Focuses Outreach Programmes to Advance STEM Education in Europe

Lonza logo

Lonza Expands Strategic Collaboration with Leading US Biopharmaceutical Company