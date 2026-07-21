Understanding How the Tumor Microenvironment Reshapes Anti-Tumor Immunity

This webinar, brought to you by Bio X Cell, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Thursday, September 17, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Cancers evade immune surveillance by reshaping the function, behavior, and persistence of cytotoxic immune cells within the tumor microenvironment. Although immune checkpoint blockade has transformed cancer treatment, durable responses remain limited to a subset of patients and tumor types. Expanding the clinical benefit of immunotherapy will require a deeper understanding of how tumors alter immune cell populations and how these changes influence anti-tumor immunity.

In this webinar, brought to you by Bio X Cell, David Withers, professor of experimental cancer immunology and group leader at the NDM Centre for Immuno-Oncology, University of Oxford, will discuss in vivo approaches for tracking immune cell recruitment, persistence, and adaptation within tumors. The session will examine photoconvertible mouse models used to distinguish newly infiltrating immune cells from tissue-resident populations and explore how these approaches can help identify therapeutic strategies that support the development of combination immunotherapies.

Topics to be covered

How the tumor microenvironment reshapes infiltrating immune cells

In vivo models for tracking immune cell migration and persistence

Mechanisms regulating anti-tumor immunity

Therapeutic interventions that alter immune cell function

Rational development of combination immunotherapies