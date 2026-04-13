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Understanding Long-Read cDNA Sequencing for Rare Genetic Disease

Long-read sequencing addresses the limitations of short-read RNA-seq and can capture isoform-specific changes.

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Short-read RNA-seq provides robust gene-level expression but is limited in resolving full-length transcripts and splice variants. Long-read sequencing addresses these limitations by capturing complete isoforms, enabling direct interrogation of transcript structure and isoform-specific changes. This information can identify biomarkers and support therapeutic development.

Download this case study to learn more about how full-length transcript sequencing can detect treatment-associated splice variants and characterize transcriptome-wide expression changes.

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  • Wasatch Biolabs

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