An Overview of High Throughput Screening
An Overview of High Throughput Screening
Tanvir Khan, PhD | Jan 2, 2024 | 5 min read
High throughput screening (HTS) relies on liquid handling devices, robotics, plate readers, and data processing software to automatically test a large number of biological, genetic, chemical, or pharmacological samples. 
<h1 >Precision Medicine: A New Era in Cancer Therapy</h1>
Precision Medicine: A New Era in Cancer Therapy
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Dec 15, 2023 | 6 min read
Precision medicine helps clinicians tailor individual treatments, addressing genetic mutations, tumor microenvironment variations, and therapeutic resistance.
A ballpoint pen placed on top of a notebook that is sitting on top of a laptop keyboard.
Why Scientific Communication Matters for Manuscripts
Nathan Ni, PhD | Dec 12, 2023 | 4 min read
Scientists are beginning to recognize the importance of being able to effectively communicate their findings.
3D structural model of a Cas protein and sgRNA targeting and unwinding DNA for gene editing.
CRISPR Gene Editing: Cas9 and Beyond
Johanna Pruller, PhD and Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Nov 29, 2023 | 7 min read
Researchers create and improve CRISPR-Cas mediated gene editing technologies based on prokaryotic CRISPR systems and eukaryotic DNA repair mechanisms.
Conceptual retro image of a man wearing a silly mind reading gadget on his head, holding a pencil, and writing his thoughts down in a notebook.
What's Your Story? Ideas and Discoveries Worth Sharing
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 29, 2023 | 3 min read
A new writing contest provides life scientists with a platform to try their hands at science journalism, tell their science stories, develop their communication skills, and publish their work.
Close up image of an open notebook with blank pages, a computer keyboard, and a pen.
What's Your Story? Competition Guidelines and Writing Tips
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 29, 2023 | 7 min read
Enter for a chance to have your story published on The Scientist’s website! 
What&#39;s Your Story promo banner
What's Your Story?
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 29, 2023 | 2 min read
Enter our new writing contest. The winners’ stories will be published on The Scientist’s website! 
Aging and Cancer
Aging and Cancer
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Nov 14, 2023 | 6 min read
The relationship between aging and cancer is complex, with several shared underlying mechanisms. 
A blood test tube with the label &lsquo;cfDNA Screening&ndash;Test&rsquo;, held in a hand wearing blue gloves.
The Basics and Applications of Cell-Free DNA 
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Nov 8, 2023 | 5 min read
Found circulating in peripheral blood, scientists use cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to assess genetic abnormalities, infections, cancer, transplant rejection, and cardiovascular disease.
A scientist loads a 96-well plate containing qPCR reactions into a thermal cycler for DNA amplification and detection.
Insights into qPCR: Protocol, Detection Methods, and Analysis
Tanuka Biswas, PhD | Nov 8, 2023 | 6 min read
Learn about quantitative PCR (qPCR), including its fundamentals, common applications, modes of detection, and key quantification methods.
Comprehensive Quality Control and Interactive Analysis of Single Cell RNA-seq Data
Comprehensive Quality Control and Interactive Analysis of Single Cell RNA-seq Data
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 7, 2023 | 1 min read
In this webinar, Joshua Campbell will talk about the fundamentals of scRNA-seq analysis and how to handle various challenges. 
Illuminating Organs with Organoids
Illuminating Organs with Organoids
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 6, 2023 | 1 min read
In this webinar, Benjamin Freedman talks about the importance of organoids in modeling organ function and disease.
A semi-automated liquid handling robot with a multi-channel attachment for pipetting samples into an array format.
The Latest in Lab Automation
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Oct 31, 2023 | 5 min read
As technologies advance, laboratory automation becomes reachable for researchers seeking high throughput approaches and reproducible results.
<em >Immunohistochemistry: Origins, Tips, and a Look to the Future</em>
Immunohistochemistry: Origins, Tips, and a Look to the Future
Steven Hrycaj, PhD | Oct 17, 2023 | 7 min read
An essential staining technique with a long history, immunohistochemistry (IHC) is being upgraded for modern research and clinical applications.
An Introduction to Metabolomics
An Introduction to Metabolomics
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Oct 17, 2023 | 5 min read
As the closest reflection of biological phenotype, metabolomics provides critical information about human health and disease.
<em >The Scientist</em>&rsquo;s Journal Club: Detecting Nucleic Acids with CRISPR
The Scientist’s Journal Club: Detecting Nucleic Acids with CRISPR
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 10, 2023 | 1 min read
Kuangwen Hsieh will discuss his research understanding CRISPR-based nucleic acid detection assays.
Turning the PAGE: Tips for Protein Electrophoresis and Western Blotting
Turning the PAGE: Tips for Protein Electrophoresis and Western Blotting
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Sep 11, 2023 | 1 min read
In this webinar, Kelly Wolfe will discuss the dos and don’ts of protein electrophoresis and western blotting.
A woman with diabetes checks her blood glucose levels using a wearable biosensor patch on her upper arm, transmitting the results to a smartphone.
Wearable Biosensors and Their Applications
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Sep 11, 2023 | 5 min read
Allowing users to continually monitor biological signals over time, wearable biosensors pave the way toward personalized healthcare.
A person slouches while sitting at their laboratory bench, causing musculoskeletal strain, indicated by a yellow highlight on their spine.
Tips and Tricks for Improving Laboratory Ergonomics
Melissa Afterman, MS, CPE | Aug 16, 2023 | 4 min read
Proper ergonomics minimizes risk factors in the laboratory to optimize individuals’ performance and well-being.
