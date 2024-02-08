Stay up to date on the latest science with Brush Up Summaries.

What Is Hybridoma Technology?

Hybridoma technology involves fusing short-lived antibody-producing B cells with immortal myeloma cells, creating cell lines that produce a never-ending supply of a specific monoclonal antibody. The technique was created in 1975 by Nobel prize-winning scientists Georges Kohler and Cesar Milstein.1

Monoclonal Antibodies

Scientists create monoclonal antibodies by cloning a single antibody-producing cell line. In contrast to polyclonal antibodies, monoclonals are highly specific to an antigen. By fusing myeloma cells that can divide indefinitely with B cells that produce specific antibodies against the target of interest, researchers obtain a nearly unlimited source of identical monoclonal antibodies.2

Since 1986, over 117 monoclonal antibodies have been FDA-approved, beginning with the mouse monoclonal antibody Muromonab-CD3 for kidney transplant rejection.3 In additional to antibodies from mice and humans, researcher have produced chimeric and humanized monoclonal antibodies that are composed of sequences from both species. By replacing mouse-derived protein sequences with human ones, these monoclonal antibodies reduce the risk of triggering an immune response in humans.4 Using various methods, scientists have also produced monoclonal antibodies from other mammals for diverse purposes.

Hybridoma Technology Step by Step

Step 1: Immunization

Researchers inject a mammal, typically a mouse, with a target antigen, stimulating an immune response. Antigen injection may occur in a series over the course of several weeks. Then, researchers harvest the mouse's spleen to obtain B cells that produce the desired antibody.1

Step 2: Cell Fusion

Researchers fuse antibody-producing B cells with myeloma cells in cell culture. Polyethylene glycol (PEG) facilitates fusion of both cells’ plasma membranes, forming a single hybridoma cell with two or more nuclei. Alternatively, electrofusion can merge the cells using a pulsed electrical field.5

Step 3: Hybridoma Cell Growth

Less than 1 percent of the initial cells fuse to form hybridoma cells. Unused B cells in the culture stop dividing naturally, while chemotherapy destroys the unfused myeloma cells. Researchers use HAT (hypoxanthine-aminopterin-thymidine) medium to allow the selective proliferation of immortal monoclonal antibody-producing cell lines. The aminopterin in the HAT medium stops nucleotide synthesis, while hypoxanthine and thymidine can be used by cells, such as B cells, carrying the HGPRT (hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyl transferase) enzyme. Hybridoma cells with functional HGPRT enzyme can survive and grow, while myeloma cells lacking it eventually die.1

Step 4: Screening

Researchers often screen hybridoma cells for the monoclonal antibody of interest using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Indirect ELISAs identify antibodies with the appropriate specificity by immobilizing the antigen on a surface and incubating it with a hybridoma cell supernatant. Researchers also use techniques including western blot, flow cytometry, and immunoprecipitation-mass spectrometry to screen their hybridoma cultures.1

Step 5: Hybridoma Expansion

The final step involves cloning desired hybridoma cells to obtain a stable cell population and growing the culture to collect large amounts of monoclonal antibodies. This can be achieved through one of two methods.1

In vitro growth of hybrid cells in tissue culture

In vivo growth following inoculation of hybridoma cells into a mouse’s abdomen

Hybridoma Benefits and Limitations

This technology offers numerous advantages, namely1,6

Precise antigen targeting

A never-ending supply of consistent antibodies

High sensitivity and specificity for use in biological assays

Elimination of the need for animal models (in vitro method)

Utilization in therapeutic and diagnostic treatments, vaccine creation, and chemotherapy

Nevertheless, the technology also has a few limitations.1,7

Long production time

Resource-intensive and expensive workflow

Not suitable for generating short peptides and fragment antigens

Susceptibility to contamination and poor cell viability

Risk of virus contamination and disease transmission

Absence of stable myeloma cells for human antibody production

Hybridoma Applications

Diagnostic applications

Owing to their high specificity, the antibodies produced by hybridoma technology have a wide range of diagnostic applications, including the following.

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent (ELISA): detecting HIV antibodies, hepatitis B surface antigen, and pregnancy hormone 8

Immunofluorescence assay (IFA): detecting autoimmune disorders, influenza virus, and Chlamydia trachomatis 9

Western blot: analyzing cancer biomarkers 8

Flow cytometry: assessing immune cells in HIV, leukemia, and lymphoma 8

Immunohistochemistry (IHC): analyzing cancer biomarkers 8

Rapid antigen tests: detecting malaria, dengue, Zika virus, and COVID-1910,11

Immunotherapy

There are various FDA-approved indications of monoclonal antibodies (see table below).3 Common indications include the following.

Cancer treatment: anticancer immunotherapy against prostate, breast, lung, bladder, liver, gastric, colorectal, and endometrial cancer

Autoimmune disorders: management of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, lupus, psoriasis

Infectious diseases: prevention and treatment of respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19

Organ transplant: rejection prevention of kidney, liver, lung, and heart transplants

Noteworthy FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies3

Monoclonal antibody Antibody subtype Target antigen First FDA-approved indication Year of approval Lecanemab Humanized IgG1 Amyloid beta protofibrils Alzheimer’s disease 2023 Margetuximab Chimeric IgG1 HER2 HER2+ breast cancer 2020 Trastuzumab Humanized IgG1 ADC HER2 HER2+ breast cancer 2019 Omalizumab Humanized IgG1 IgE Asthma 2003 Adalimumab Human IgG1 TNF Rheumatoid arthritis 2002 Infliximab Chimeric IgG1 TNF Crohn disease 1998 Basiliximab Chimeric IgG1 IL-2R Prevention of kidney transplant rejection 1998 Palivizumab Humanized IgG1 Respiratory syncytial virus Prevention of respiratory syncytial virus infection 1998 Rituximab Chimeric IgG1 CD20 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma 1997









