The Scientist proudly launches What’s Your Story?, a science writing competition that celebrates the fundamental effect of science communication on research and discovery. Science begins with a spark of inspiration derived from a curiosity, an idea, or a fascination. A well told scientific story has the power to ignite excitement and inspire further discovery in a perpetual chain of creativity and sharing.

What’s Your Story? gives scientists the opportunity to engage a wide public audience and receive feedback from The Scientist’s editorial team in the process. The competition is open to senior scientists, graduate students, research associates, and lab managers interested in science communication.

See also: "Competition Guidelines and Writing Tips"

To enter, submit a 500-600-word journalism-style article on a recently published scientific discovery in the life sciences. Applications will be evaluated by The Scientist’s judging panel, which consists of professional PhD-trained science communicators. Winners will work with The Scientist’s editorial team to shape their stories, which will be published online to reach our broad readership of like-minded life scientists.

To enter What’s Your Story?, review the call for submissions and guidelines and submit your story to submissions@the-scientist.com. The submission deadline for the first competition is February 1, 2024, with additional rounds to follow. We look forward to reading your stories!

