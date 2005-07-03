Alison McCook | Aug 1, 2005 | 2 min read
Courtesy of Scott Bauer, ARSFour weeks after delaying publication of a paper at the request of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) published the paper in late June.1 The study pinpoints areas in the dairy industry that are vulnerable to bioterror attacks.In the paper, professor of management science Lawrence M. Wein and graduate student Yifan Liu of Stanford University explain how bioterrorists could poison the US milk