Using TCR Repertoire Sequencing to Advance Immunology Research

This webinar, brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, will be hosted live and available on-demand.
Tuesday, September 29th, 2026
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET
Characterizing T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoires provides valuable insight into immune responses, disease-associated clonotypes, and mechanisms of adaptive immunity. Bulk TCR repertoire sequencing offers researchers a scalable approach for investigating immune diversity, monitoring clonal expansion, and identifying signatures that can inform biomarker discovery and translational research.
In this webinar, brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Matthias Bernhard Wahl of Miltenyi Biotec and Stanislav Poslavsky of MiLaboratories will discuss applications and analysis of bulk TCR repertoire sequencing across immunology research workflows. Through examples in spatial multiomics and translational biomarker discovery, the speakers will demonstrate how clonotype analysis can support immune monitoring, guide downstream experiments, and provide biologically meaningful insights into T-cell responses and disease.
Topics to be covered
- Principles of bulk TCR repertoire sequencing
- Clonotype and immune repertoire diversity analysis
- Advancing spatial transcriptomics with bulk TCR sequencing
- Biomarker discovery through immune repertoire profiling
- Bulk immune repertoire analysis in translational immunology
- Strategies for immune monitoring and target discovery
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Matthias Bernhard Wahl, PhD
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Stanislav Poslavsky, PhD