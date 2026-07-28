Using TCR Repertoire Sequencing to Advance Immunology Research

This webinar, brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, September 29th, 2026

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Characterizing T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoires provides valuable insight into immune responses, disease-associated clonotypes, and mechanisms of adaptive immunity. Bulk TCR repertoire sequencing offers researchers a scalable approach for investigating immune diversity, monitoring clonal expansion, and identifying signatures that can inform biomarker discovery and translational research.

In this webinar, brought to you by Miltenyi Biotec, Matthias Bernhard Wahl of Miltenyi Biotec and Stanislav Poslavsky of MiLaboratories will discuss applications and analysis of bulk TCR repertoire sequencing across immunology research workflows. Through examples in spatial multiomics and translational biomarker discovery, the speakers will demonstrate how clonotype analysis can support immune monitoring, guide downstream experiments, and provide biologically meaningful insights into T-cell responses and disease.

Topics to be covered

Principles of bulk TCR repertoire sequencing

Clonotype and immune repertoire diversity analysis

Advancing spatial transcriptomics with bulk TCR sequencing

Biomarker discovery through immune repertoire profiling

Bulk immune repertoire analysis in translational immunology

Strategies for immune monitoring and target discovery



Matthias Bernhard Wahl, PhD

Group Leader, Molecular Technologies & Stem Cell Therapy

Miltenyi Biotec



Stanislav Poslavsky, PhD

Co-founder & CEO

MiLaboratories Inc.



