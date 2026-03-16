Vaccines to the Rescue
Inject some positivity in your day with this puzzle.
Written byStella Zawistowski
Image credit:© istock.com, da-kuk
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Meet the Author
Stella Zawistowski is one of the fastest crossword solvers in America, with multiple top-ten finishes at the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament and a New York Times: Sunday personal record of 4 minutes, 33 seconds. She has constructed crosswords for The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and many other publications.View Full Profile
Published In
March 2026
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