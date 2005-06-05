ADVERTISEMENT
Mining the Ubiquitin Pathway
John Hall(hall@lifesensors.com) | Dec 4, 2005 | 5 min read
In October 2004, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Aaron Ciechanover, Avram Hersko, and Irwin Rose "for the discovery of ubiquitin-mediated protein degradation."
Cancer Research in Flames
Michael Karin(karinoffice@ucsd.edu) | Dec 4, 2005 | 6 min read
One problem with the current war on cancer is that much of it focuses on destroying the malignant cell itself while paying little attention to some of cancer's allies that are more prone to attack.
Protein Solution Structure in Three Days or Less?
John Markley(markley@nmrfam.wisc.edu) | Dec 4, 2005 | 6 min read
More efficient protein structure determination is a major goal of the US structural genomics projects.
Merging Companies Safely
William Gaede | Nov 20, 2005 | 6 min read
Every life scientist practices due diligence.
How Do We Look?
Matteo Carandini(matteo@ski.org) | Nov 6, 2005 | 5 min read
Since long before the word neuroscience was coined, the community has devoted substantial resources to studying the visual system, and for good reason.
Minding the Drug Development Gap
Edward Spack | Nov 6, 2005 | 6 min read
Twenty-five years after the enactment of the Bayh-Dole Act, scientists and administrators in academia who are interested in moving bench discoveries to the clinic are learning what travelers in London's subway system already know: It's important to "mind the gap."
On Human Diversity
Armand Leroi(a.leroi@ic.ac.uk) | Oct 23, 2005 | 5 min read
Henry Flower became director of the British Museum of Nat ural History in 1884, and promptly set about rearranging exhibits.
The Protein Structure Initiative, Five Years Later
John Norvell(norvellj@nigms.nih.gov) | Oct 23, 2005 | 6 min read
Five years have passed since the National Institutes of Health launched the Protein Structure Initiative (PSI), a 10-year, $600 million effort to accelerate structural genomics.
How to Find New Antibiotics
Jo Handelsman(joh@plantpath.wisc.edu) | Oct 9, 2005 | 6 min read
We need new antibiotics.
DNA Damage Responses: Cancer and Beyond
Michael Kastan(michael.kastan@stjude.org) | Oct 9, 2005 | 5 min read
The composition and sequence of 3 billion bases of DNA serve as a major determinant of our individual physiology.
How to Build a Cancer Sensor System
Lee Hartwell(lhartwell@fhcrc.org) | Sep 25, 2005 | 4 min read
A Boeing engineer tells me that a modern airplane has about 10,000 sensors constantly recording information, not only to inform pilots about the plane's performance but also to forecast mechanical problems that can be corrected during routine maintenance.
Lights... Camera... Action!
Beth Anderson(beth@arkitek.com) | Sep 25, 2005 | 6 min read
Complex systems beg simplification.
The Inchoate Science of Consciousness
Christof Koch(koch@klab.caltech.edu) | Sep 11, 2005 | 6 min read
A new scientific field is being born, one that seeks to understand which organisms have subjective states, what purpose theymight serve, and how distinct states of consciousness come about.
The Next Frontier in Cellular Networking
Herbert Sauro(Herbert_Sauro@kgi.edu) | Aug 1, 2005 | 6 min read
The first statement that usually accompanies a talk or journal article on cellular biology is usually something like, "Life is complicated."
The Business of Building Leaders
Benjamin Doranz(bdoranz@integralmolecular.com) | Aug 1, 2005 | 6 min read
Cultivating scientific leaders is a bit like drug discovery.
Immunity is the Best Biomarker
John Dunne(john_dunne@bd.com) | Jul 17, 2005 | 5 min read
Faith in the promise of pharmacogenomics has changed the plan for primary healthcare.
Under The Microscope
Stephen Bent(sbent@foley.com) | Jul 3, 2005 | 6 min read
A global effort is underway to determine whether embryonic stem cells can be used to treat a variety of conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and Parkinson disease.
Walk Like A Molecular Motor
Paul Selvin(selvin@uiuc.edu) | Jun 19, 2005 | 5 min read
Cells are a riot of activity.
The Uncertain Future for Central Dogma
Arnold Goodman(agoodman@uci.edu) | Jun 19, 2005 | 5 min read
Nearly two decades ago, Paul H. Silverman testified before Congress to advocate the Human Genome Project.
Minds Must Unite
David Donoho(donoho@stanford.edu) | Jun 5, 2005 | 6 min read
Recently, in the halls of the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MSRI) in Berkeley, Calif., a revelation was taking shape.
