Interview

Wellcome Photography Prize Links Science to the Human Experience

The global photography competition recognizes creative storytelling that showcases how science and health affect people’s lives.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 2 min read
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Collage-style image with a person’s hands holding a black camera against a teal background with an orange dot in the center behind the hands and camera.

A global photography prize puts the focus on the human impact of science and health.

Image credit:©iStock.com beast01
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While a picture may speak a thousand words Sumitra Upham, the associate director of curatorial and public programs at the Wellcome Collection, thinks photography can do so much more than that. Photography gives viewers a window into humanity’s specific experiences and perspectives, and with the ubiquity cameras, the artform is very accessible.

This year, Upham will chair the Wellcome Photography Prize, a global competition for people of any skill level to submit images that capture a story about science and health in their lives. As the group celebrates the competition’s 30th anniversary, Upham reflected on the power of photography in science communication.

What is the goal of the Wellcome Photography Prize?

Today, the Prize celebrates visual storytelling in health and science from all around the world with the goal of connecting people to these topics and building hope around them. This is slightly different from the initial version of this award, which was still focused on recognizing photography that translated complex research but was more geared toward scientists. Since the competition relaunched as the Wellcome Photography Prize in 2019, it has been open to entries from anyone, anywhere and has put human-centered experiences at the heart of the competition. This new framing recognizes the importance of understanding how science impacts individuals and their communities and really focuses on connecting science and health technologies to these community needs.

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Why is photography a good medium for science communication?

Photography can translate complex ideas into accessible stories, and the transparency of this medium can promote trust in science. This form of visual storytelling also connects people—sometimes in direct ways, sometimes in unexpected ways—to topics around health and science. It can provide a perspective on how an individual or a community experiences science and health or how these subjects impact them.

How will these entries be judged?

A really big component will be on the visual impact of the story told through the photograph. I’ll also be encouraging jurors to consider the creativity in the approach to telling the story and whether the photo is bringing a new or unexpected angle to a topic. Finally, we’ll be considering the technical aspects of the entries: how the use of the medium fits the storytelling goals and how well the photographer created and edited composition into its final form.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

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Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Associate Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

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