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Why Your Cyclosporiasis Diarrhea Could Be More Explosive Than Others

Differences in how the immune system controls a cyclospora infection explains why some people experience mild symptoms while others develop severe disease.

Written byAzadeh Nasuhidehnavi, PhD, Wesley Kufel, PharmD, and The Conversation
| 4 min read
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Cyclospora parasites are shown in red on the left side of the image, and a person clutching their stomach in pain is shown on the right.

Cyclosporiasis can cause severe gastrointestinal distress, including explosive diarrhea. 

Image credit:©iStock.com, wildpixel
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As you may have seen in news headlines or social media memes, there’s explosive diarrhea going around. Understanding how the immune system responds to the parasite that causes the unfortunate disease called cyclosporiasis can help explain why the infection is mild in some people but can cause severe or long-lasting illness in others.1

The 2026 outbreak of cyclosporiasis in the US has sickened over 4,100 people as of July. Public health officials have traced a major cluster of illness to contaminated produce imported from Mexico.

As immunologists, we see cyclosporiasis as an interesting example of how the immune system influences disease. Unlike many bacteria that release toxins that damage body tissues, the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis infects the cells lining the small intestine and lives inside them. Symptoms of the infection, including explosive diarrhea, are caused mainly by the body’s immune response to the parasite.

As a result, the severity and duration of infection depend largely on how well the immune system controls it.

How Your Immune System Fights Cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite named Cyclospora cayetanensis. When a person ingests Cyclospora eggs by consuming contaminated food or water, the tough protective wall of the parasite breaks down in the gut and releases spores that can swim through your digestive tract. These spores swiftly invade the cells lining the small intestine, triggering a specialized branch of the immune system that targets threats inside cells.

Diagram showing _Cyclospora_ life cycle
It takes time for Cyclospora to complete its life cycle and replicate enough for symptoms to start. CDC/Wikimedia Commons

In healthy people, the key players in this immune response are helper T cells, which act as the commanders of the immune system. These cells release a powerful chemical alarm called interferon-gamma that instructs infected tissues to stop parasites inside other cells from multiplying.2 Interferon-gamma acts like an emergency pathway, raising the signal to deprive nutrients from parasites to starve them or use chemicals produced in the cell to kill them.

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However, the intestinal lining needs time to heal and resolve inflammation even after the parasite has been eliminated.3 Depending on how long that takes, you could still experience symptoms of the illness for several weeks.

Who is Most at Risk of Severe Infection?

Because recovering from infection profoundly depends on an effective immune response, cyclosporiasis can be especially severe in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.4 Diarrhea can also be accompanied by loss of appetite, flatulence, cramps, nausea, fatigue, body aches and fever.

The parasite has a typical incubation period of approximately one week before symptoms begin showing. It takes time for enough Cyclospora parasites to build up and damage the intestinal lining, so symptoms usually do not appear right away.

For patients with weakened immune systems, the body loses these crucial immune commanders and alarm signals.5 Without them, the body fails to stop the parasites from replicating inside cells, leading to heavy parasite burdens, severe and prolonged illness, frequent relapses and a higher risk of complications.6

Cyclosporiasis symptoms can last over a month.

In areas where Cyclospora is common, children under 5 are hit hardest due to their undeveloped immune systems and lack of prior exposure to the parasite. Crucially, the immune systems of children who are able to survive these repeated early infections gradually grow to be able to target threats inside cells. Over time, repeated exposure to the parasite can reduce disease severity, explaining why older children and adults in these same communities typically experience milder illness or remain asymptomatic.7

It’s important to note that deliberately exposing children to the parasite is dangerous rather than protective, and is not comparable to a controlled vaccine made with an inactivated form of the parasite. Although deaths from cyclosporiasis are uncommon, prolonged diarrhea can cause significant dehydration and malnutrition.8 In rare cases, severe dehydration may become life-threatening, especially in infants.

Older adults are also at higher risk of severe infection because the immune system weakens with age, a process known as immunosenescence.7 As people get older, the thymus – an organ where many infection-fighting immune cells are produced – gradually shrinks and becomes less active, leading to fewer new T cells. In addition, existing T cells become less effective over time and are less able to produce interferon-gamma and destroy infected cells. As a result, older adults may have more difficulty clearing Cyclospora infections and are more likely to experience severe or prolonged illness.

Immunity and Illness

Ultimately, cyclosporiasis shows how important a healthy immune system is for fighting infection.

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There is currently no vaccine to prevent cyclosporiasis. Diagnosis is made by testing stool samples, which can also identify other causes of infectious diarrhea. The recommended treatment is an antibiotic usually taken for 7-10 days.

Most healthy adults can eventually control and clear the parasite. But people with weakened or developing immune systems are more likely to develop severe or long-lasting illness.

For these vulnerable groups, early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential to help the body eliminate the parasite and prevent complications.The Conversation

Azadeh Nasuhidehnavi, Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Binghamton University, State University of New York and Wesley Kufel, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Binghamton University, State University of New York

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

  1. Ghorbani A, et al. Prevalence and associated risk factors of Cyclospora cayetanensis in immunocompromised patients: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Can J Infect Dis Med Microbiol. 2025;8837624.
  2. Chandrasekaran S, et al. IFN-γ stimulated murine and human neurons mount anti-parasitic defenses against the intracellular parasite Toxoplasma gondii. Nat Commun. 2022;13:4605.
  3. Ortega YR, Sanchez R. Update on Cyclospora cayetanensis, a food-borne and waterborne parasite. Clin Microbiol Rev. 2010;23(1):218-234.
  4. Giangaspero A, Gasser R. Human cyclosporiasis. The Lancet Infectious Diseases. 2019;19(7):e226-e236.
  5. Sarfo FS, et al. The clinical features and immunological signature of Cyclospora cayetanensis co-infection among people living with HIV in Ghana. Microorganisms. 2022;10(7):1407.
  6. Sifuentes-Osornio J, et al. Cyclospora cayetanensis infection in patients with and without AIDS: Biliary disease as another clinical manifestation. Clinical Infectious Diseases. 1995;21(5):1092-1097.
  7. Liu Z, et al. Immunosenescence: Molecular mechanisms and diseases. Sig Transduct Target Ther. 2023;8:200.
  8. Chen Y, et al. The global prevalence of Cyclospora cayetanensis infection: A systematic review, meta-analysis, and meta-regression. Acta Tropica. 2024;253:107175.
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Meet the Author

  • Azadeh Nasuhidehnavi smiles in a headshot photo.

    Azadeh Nasuhidehnavi, PhD

    Azadeh Nasuhidehnavi joined the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Binghamton University in 2024. She earned her doctorate in cell biology, physiology and neuroimmunology at Rutgers Biomedical School. Her research focused on the intricate interactions between host and parasite within the nervous system, with a particular emphasis on unraveling the molecular and cellular mechanisms driving cerebral immune responses during Toxoplasma gondii infection.

    Following her doctorate, she pursued postdoctoral research in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Oklahoma. There, she focused on immunometabolic responses in parasitic diseases, applying cutting-edge metabolomic techniques to uncover the metabolic pathways regulated by immune responses during Trypanosoma cruzi infection. Her work integrated untargeted metabolomics, bioinformatics and immune regulation to provide new insights into the immune-metabolic crosstalk in infectious diseases. She continued her postdoctoral training at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, where she investigated how regulating metabolic pathways alters cardiac immune responses in age-related cardiac diseases, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. Her research sought to elucidate the role of metabolic dysfunction in triggering and sustaining immune responses in chronic cardiometabolic disorders, with the potential to inform the development of novel therapeutic strategies.

    Currently, Nasuhidehnavi research focuses on understanding how immunometabolic responses accelerate aging processes in parasitic diseases and how immune responses during cardiometabolic diseases contribute to the aging process. Her work aims to bridge the gap between infectious disease research and aging, with implications for advancing therapeutic approaches in both fields.

    View Full Profile
  • Wesley Kufel smiles in a headshot photo.

    Wesley Kufel, PharmD

    Wesley Kufel joined the Binghamton University School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences as a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice in 2017. He provides didactic and experiential education for pharmacy students in the area of infectious diseases. He is also a clinical pharmacy specialist in infectious diseases at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, where he provides clinical services for the antimicrobial stewardship program and the infectious diseases consultation teams, and serves as a preceptor for the PGY2 Infectious Diseases and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency programs. Kufel is also a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, at SUNY Upstate Medical University, where he provides interprofessional infectious disease education to medical students, medical residents and infectious disease fellows.

    Kufel has delivered several continuing education programs in the area of infectious diseases at local, state and national professional meetings. He is also actively involved and has held leadership positions in several professional organizations including the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP), Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP) and New York-State Council of Health-System Pharmacists (NYSCHP). He has served ASHP as a member of the Council on Therapeutics, Infectious Diseases Network facilitator within the Section of Clinical Specialists and Scientists, Clinical Skills Competition case writer, Clinical Skills Competition judge and on the New Practitioner Forum Membership and Outreach Advisory Group. He has served ACCP as chair of the Infectious Diseases PRN Social Media Committee and member of the Publications Committee as well as multiple roles in the Infectious Diseases Self-Assessment Program and on the National Residency Advisory Committee. Kufel also serves as vice-chair of the Nominations and Bylaws Committee of SIDP. He is actively involved in NYSCHP as president of the Southern Tier Chapter and has served as co-chair of its Infectious Diseases Webinar Series, and as a member of the Education and Programming Committee and Faculty Liaison Committee. He also founded the Student Society of Health-System Pharmacy chapter at the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

    Kufel is a Board-Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist (BCPS), Board-Certified Infectious Diseases Pharmacist (BCIDP) and an HIV Certified Pharmacist (AAHIVP) by the American Academy of HIV Medicine.

    View Full Profile
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