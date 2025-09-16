Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Yokogawa Corporation of America and Repligen announce a collaboration to integrate Yokogawa’s OpreX Bio Pilot with Repligen’s MAVERICK ® , enhancing automated control of glucose and lactate levels in cell cultures. The combination of these solutions allows scientists in process development to measure critical process parameters in bioprocessing without building complicated calibration models. This integration enables continuous, real-time analysis without manual sampling and supports effective data management.

In the field of bioprocessing, the continuous monitoring of glucose and lactate levels is crucial for optimizing cell culture conditions and thereby the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. Accurate measurement of these parameters allows for better control of the bioreactor environment, minimizing batch failures, leading to improved productivity and reduced time to market.

The initial scientific data from this collaboration bridging real-time analytics and intelligent, digital bioprocessing will be presented by Yokogawa during the forthcoming BioProcess International on September 17 th , 2025. The combined solution is currently being demonstrated at both Yokogawa Electric Corporation’s laboratory in Tokyo, Japan and Repligen’s facility in Waltham, MA. Additional studies are planned at these laboratories and other institutions. Mai Hagimoto, Life Sciences Director at Yokogawa Corporation of America, stated, “We are thrilled about this partnership, which represents a significant advancement in bioprocess automation. By integrating MAVERICK with OpreX Bio Pilot, we are enabling real-time, in-line monitoring of critical process parameters with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. This joint solution simplifies complex analytical workflows and supports data-driven decision-making in cell culture optimization. We are confident that this innovation will contribute meaningfully to accelerating biopharmaceutical development and enhancing operational excellence across the industry.”

“Empowering our biopharma customers with cutting-edge solutions is at the heart of the partnership with Yokogawa,” explains Chris Brown, VP Research & Development Analytics of Repligen. “The team clearly recognizes the power of modern bioprocess analytics for control of critical bioprocess parameters, and acceleration of development workflows. We have worked intensely to provide highly differentiated capability with MAVERICK ® . It is the first Raman-based product that is turn-key and built for bioprocess analytics, and the Yokogawa team was very quick to see the advantages of incorporating this platform in their automation solution.”