



Multimode microplate readers include different detection modes. From absorbance to fluorescence, researchers can choose the mode that best suits the application.



The right gain setting enhances the signal-to-background ratio and measurement sensitivity. Adjust the gain to ensure proper recording of all data points in a run.







Microplates come in different formats, colors, and well shapes. Select the right plate to increase signal-to-background ratios and improve measurement sensitivity.





Flash settings influence total measurement times and data quality. Select an appropriate flash number to reduce variability and ensure reliable and accurate data.

