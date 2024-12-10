Tip Box| Infographic
Improving Microplate Reader Measurements
Researchers can choose their own microplate adventure with these critical considerations for application setup.
Detection Mode
Multimode microplate readers include different detection modes. From absorbance to fluorescence, researchers can choose the mode that best suits the application.
Gain Adjustment
The right gain setting enhances the signal-to-background ratio and measurement sensitivity. Adjust the gain to ensure proper recording of all data points in a run.
Plate Choice
Microplates come in different formats, colors, and well shapes. Select the right plate to increase signal-to-background ratios and improve measurement sensitivity.
Flash Number
Flash settings influence total measurement times and data quality. Select an appropriate flash number to reduce variability and ensure reliable and accurate data.
Reading Direction
Measuring from above or below the microplate well has different advantages. Choose the reading direction based on factors that affect target localization in the well.
Focus Adjustment
Tunable focal height ensures the best results. Adjust the microplate reader to detect the focal plane where the intensity of the sample signal is at its highest.