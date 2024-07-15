The quality of reference controls is critical for generating accurate compensation or unmixing matrices and correctly interpreting conventional or spectral flow cytometry data, respectively. Follow this checklist to help prevent common errors due to mismatch between reference and sample, differences in autofluorescence, inadequate gating, insufficient cell number, and use of untested and unvalidated cell surrogates.

