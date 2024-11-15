Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is an exquisitely sensitive technique for bulk parallel sequencing of genetic material. The speed and overall efficiency of NGS workflows enable high-throughput processing and cost reduction. Sample preparation is critical for achieving reliable and reproducible downstream extraction results. Consequently, researchers must take great care during this critical step, which can often be complicated and cumbersome.1

INTEGRA Biosciences’ MIRO CANVAS microfluidics platform eases the challenges of manual sample preparation for next-generation sequencing. Integra

The ability to navigate the challenges of manual NGS sample preparation can make or break an experiment. For example, preparing NGS libraries, performing hybridizations, and following protocols for sample processing, target enrichment and long-read sequencing often requires troubleshooting that can further delay experiments and confound results. There are many steps involved, including mixing, running the PCR and cleaning up beads, and the overall process is labor and resource intensive, increasing the chances of human error. Researchers seek alternatives to manual NGS sample preparation that can simplify workflows, save time, minimize reagent use, reduce costs, and improve experimental flexibility. Automated devices are game changers, and are increasingly becoming laboratory equipment staples.

INTEGRA Biosciences’ MIRO CANVAS instrument is a small footprint digital microfluidics platform that provides researchers with an affordable, gentle, and completely automated sample preparation solution. It also minimizes reagent use, as all liquid handling is achieved using one disposable cartridge. The MIRO CANVAS transforms time-consuming, multi-step, error-prone manual sample preparation into a fully automated, straightforward process. The instrument significantly reduces hands-on time to several minutes, freeing up scientists to engage in other tasks.

