Reverse Transcription Quantitative PCR

(RT-qPCR)

Custom primer pairs target genes of interest, and fluorescence from reporter molecules measured over time indicates gene expression. While RT-qPCR is the most common and cost-effective approach, it is semi-quantitative, and PCR inhibitors can skew results. Digital PCR (dPCR)

Each PCR reaction is partitioned into thousands of nanoreactions, which allows this method to detect low-abundance targets. dPCR also tolerates common PCR inhibitors and provides absolute quantification of nucleic acids without the need for standard curves. RNA Sequencing (RNA-seq)

This method sequences all of the RNA transcripts in a sample, even if certain gene sequences are unknown. RNA-seq provides a comprehensive and unbiased view of the transcripts but is costly and requires expertise to analyze.

Combine multiple methods to fully answer your research question. Step 1: RNA-seq An RNA-seq approach allows you to characterize many genes at once, and new advancements make sequencing at the tissue or single-cell level possible. Step 2: RT-qPCR or dPCR Validate your RNA-seq results with PCR-based approaches, which are faster, easier, and more affordable than RNA-seq.