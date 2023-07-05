Using Multiple Techniques for Gene Expression Analysis
A single approach rarely addresses all research needs. Learn when and how to employ sequencing and PCR-based methods.
Reverse Transcription Quantitative PCR
Digital PCR (dPCR)
RNA Sequencing (RNA-seq)
Combine multiple methods to fully answer your research question.
Step 1: RNA-seq
An RNA-seq approach allows you to characterize many genes at once, and new advancements make sequencing at the tissue or single-cell level possible.
Step 2: RT-qPCR or dPCR
Validate your RNA-seq results with PCR-based approaches, which are faster, easier, and more affordable than RNA-seq.