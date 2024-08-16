Early in her graduate studies at the University of California, San Francisco, Sarah Carter knew that a career in research wasn’t for her. She was interested in science policy but coming from an academic laboratory with little experience to draw from, she had to forge her own path. Now, Carter works as an independent science policy consultant, advising nonprofit organizations and think tanks on biotechnology and the bioeconomy.

How did you transition to science policy?

After a fellowship with the National Academies during graduate school, I embarked on a science and technology policy fellowship with the American Association for the Advancement of Science, where I worked with the Environmental Protection Agency on energy and climate change. These opportunities kickstarted my career—I learned a lot about policy and the inner workings of government.

However, I wanted to get back to my biology roots, so I joined the policy center at the J. Craig Venter Institute. It was a great fit—I worked alongside scientists at the forefront of synthetic biology to consider the broader societal effects of emerging technologies. I examined the successes and limitations of regulatory systems and advised policymakers on ways to strengthen the guidance to limit biosecurity threats while supporting scientific progress.1,2

What can scientists bring to the science policy landscape?

Scientists are essential to policy decision-making. At the bench, I felt like I was only an expert on my specific research project, but when I started engaging in policy issues, I realized that I had a broader grasp of biology. Policymakers often receive conflicting reports about the risks associated with a new technology; scientists can provide comprehensive assessments that outline the relative risks of different biosecurity scenarios.

