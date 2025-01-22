the-scientist Logo
Black and white photo of Danielle Gerhard

Danielle Gerhard, PhD

Danielle is a Senior Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in psychology and behavioral neuroscience from Yale University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience Weill Cornell Medicine. Her research explored the cellular and molecular mechanisms of stress and depression across development. She has served as editor-in-chief of the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, contributed stories to BioTechniques News and Drug Discovery News, and engaged in various science outreach initiatives across Connecticut and NYC.

Articles by Danielle Gerhard, PhD

Cartoon showing three scientists pulling a rope that is attached to the hand of a clock, symbolizing their efforts to turn back time.

Pluripotency Superstar Oct4 Gets a Makeover

Simplified illustration of a scanning electron microscope and a transmission electron microscope.

What’s the Difference Between SEM and TEM?

Photo of a student in a graduation gown with their back turned to the camera.

US Universities Reduce PhD Admissions in Response to Federal Funding Cuts

Illustration of a young adult looking at their phone as they walk through an arrow that is pointing up. An illustration of a colon is in the background.

Generation X and Millennials Face a Steep Rise in Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Cases

Illustration depicting a series of environmental exposure, such as a poor diet and pollution, that can occur throughout an individual's lifetime and have lasting impacts on cells and molecules.

A Lifetime of Environmental Exposures May Be Fueling Early-Onset Cancers

Photo of a gloved hand holding a clear glass flask that contains water and a small green plant.

Plant Genomics is Blooming, and It Could Change How We Grow Food

Graphic showing Cas9 introducing blunt end double-strand breaks in DNA while Cas12a introduces staggered cuts in the DNA.

What’s the Difference Between Cas9 and Cas12a Nucleases?

Photo of a robotic arm handling tubes.

Synthetic Chemicals are Everywhere, but We Know Little About How They Affect Our Health

A woman lying on a couch holding a hot water bottle against her lower stomach.

Zeroing In on the Causes of Endometriosis

Microscopy image of a hair follicle shaft with clusters of orange debris surrounded by a group of green cells. Purple cells surround the hair root.

Stem Cells Dine on Dying Neighbors to Keep Tissues Fit 

wrinkled hands held over blue water

The Science Behind Pruney Fingers 

Brightfield microscopy image of Aspergillus fumigatus.

The Silent Pandemic of Antifungal Resistance

TK

Detecting Research Misconduct in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Graphic of a robot inspecting information.

Detection or Deception: The Double-Edged Sword of AI in Research Misconduct

Immunofluorescence image of a cross-section of a term placenta showing STB and CTB labeled pink and surrounding nuclei and nuclear speckles labeled blue and green, respectively.&nbsp;

A Tissue-Sized Cell with Billions of Nuclei 

