Danielle is a Senior Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in psychology and behavioral neuroscience from Yale University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship in neuroscience Weill Cornell Medicine. Her research explored the cellular and molecular mechanisms of stress and depression across development. She has served as editor-in-chief of the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, contributed stories to BioTechniques News and Drug Discovery News, and engaged in various science outreach initiatives across Connecticut and NYC.