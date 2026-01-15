Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies
Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

In this webinar, scientists will discuss innovations that are unlocking new insights into immunity.

Friday, February 27th, 2026
12:30 - 2:00 PM ET

Immunology research is rapidly evolving, with emerging technologies such as single-cell approaches, multiplexed imaging methods, multiomic profiling, and computational modeling enabling unprecedented views of the immune system. By applying these innovations, scientists are uncovering functional shifts and patterns in the immune system across health and disease, revealing new insights into how immunity develops and changes over time.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Claire Gustafson will highlight cutting-edge tools and technologies that are advancing immunology research.

Topics to be covered

  • Using multiomic profiling to chart how the human immune system changes throughout adulthood, including age-associated shifts in T cell function 
 
   Claire Gustafson, PhD
     


Claire Gustafson, PhD
Assistant Investigator, Experimental Immunology
Allen Institute for Immunology

Thermo Fisher Logo