Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, February 27th, 2026

12:30 - 2:00 PM ET

Immunology research is rapidly evolving, with emerging technologies such as single-cell approaches, multiplexed imaging methods, multiomic profiling, and computational modeling enabling unprecedented views of the immune system. By applying these innovations, scientists are uncovering functional shifts and patterns in the immune system across health and disease, revealing new insights into how immunity develops and changes over time.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Claire Gustafson will highlight cutting-edge tools and technologies that are advancing immunology research.

Topics to be covered

Using multiomic profiling to chart how the human immune system changes throughout adulthood, including age-associated shifts in T cell function