An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

A streamlined, automated process helps scientists coordinate site-ready production-level whole genome sequencing results.

Scientists sequence hundreds of thousands of genomes for crucial large-scale research efforts, such as population genomics initiatives that process more than 10,000 samples per year, to explore genetic diversity, transform precision medicine, and inform public health. Production-scale whole genome sequencing (WGS) is vital to such massive projects, delivering rich and comprehensive large cohort data through high-throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.

The Illumina Genomics Architecture v3 is a streamlined, automated hardware and software framework that supports scientists with coordinated and site-ready results at every step of the production-level WGS pipeline.

