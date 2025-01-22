The Scientist

The Scientist

Content by The Scientist

Blue and purple abstract vector background with diagonal lines

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

A picture of Isabella Batina, a postdoctoral fellow at the Ponce Clinical Research Site.

Postdoc Portrait: Isabella Batina

: A picture of Rishi Kumar Jaiswal, a postdoc at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Postdoc Portrait: Rishi Jaiswal

A graphic of Listeria bacteria in green

Laguna Bio: Immune Cells Team Up with Bacteria to Fight Cancer

A graphic of a purple glowing brain with a laptop, representing AI drug discovery for neurodegenerative disease.

AI and Physics-Based Modeling Identifies a New Parkinson’s Disease Drug

Cuvettes with clear colorless liquid surrounding one cuvette with bright green luminescing liquid

Luminometry Modernizes Microbial Contamination Quality Control

A picture of Francisco Martins, a postdoc at the University of Houston.

Postdoc Portrait: Francisco Martins

A female scientist analyzing samples through a microscope, engaged in histopathology studies in a laboratory environment.

Accelerating Biomarker Discovery with Multimodal Data and Foundational AI Models

Underwater photo of the Amazonian carnivorous pirarucu fish.

Advancing Environmental Genomics from the Amazon River to the Sahara Desert and Beyond

A picture of Dinesh Kumar Reddy Medipally, a postdoc at the Technological University Dublin.

Postdoc Portrait: Dinesh Kumar Reddy Medipally

A picture of Marwa Zafarullah, a postdoc at Stanford University.

Postdoc Portrait: Marwa Zafarullah

A cross section of a pine stem shows cells stained purple and blue.

The Biggest Breakthroughs in Cell Biology in 2025

A picture of Christina Kiessling, a postdoc at Emory University School of Medicine.

Postdoc Portrait: Christina Kiessling

3D visualization of blue and green DNA strands, highlighting the complex helical structure of genetic material.

Advances in Long-Read Sequencing Boost Epigenomic Research

Image of two volunteer scientists catching a fish to collect samples for researchers.

Curious Minds, Big Discoveries: The Power of Citizen Science

December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Blue and purple abstract vector background with diagonal lines

Research Roundtable: Rethinking the Role of Animals in Molecular Biology

Alzheimer: Phosphorylation of Tau proteins leads to disintegration of microtubuli in a neuron axon stock photo

Advancing Alzheimer’s Disease Detection with Brain-Derived pTau217 Assays

Alamar Biosciences logo
Abstract pattern of multicolored circles on a dark background, representing immune cell diversity and single-cell sequencing resolution.

Exploring Immune Diversity at the Single-Cell Level

parse-biosciences-logo
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck

Products

Product News

Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging