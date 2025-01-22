the-scientist Logo
Many cancers upregulate an amino acid transporter to fuel their growth, making this protein a promising tool in tumor detection and therapy.
Vitamin K Precursor Takes On Prostate Cancer

Graphic depicting a tumor being targeted by a drug

Great Anticancer Potential Comes in a Small Package 

Circumventing Cancer Resistance

Colorectal Tumors are Born When Stem Cells Die

How Dietary Fructose Fuels Tumor Growth

A Keto Diet Could Enhance Cancer Drug Effectiveness

How Some Cancer Cells Survive Chemotherapy

Blocking Scar Formation Prevents Glioblastoma Recurrence

The Neural Circuitry Driving Cancer-Related Wasting Disease

Improving the Efficiency of CAR T Cell Manufacturing 

Meet Cyclone: A Monitoring Tool That Watches for Waves of Immune Response

Automating Liquid Biopsy: Unleashing New Potential in Diagnostics

Data by the Dozen: Consortium Cancer Maps Provide a 3D View of Tumor Evolution

Cancer Cells Hijack the Neuron-Glia Connection for Brain Metastasis

Achieving Better Test Sensitivity for Cancer Liquid Biopsies

The Next Frontier: Circulating Tumor Cells and Liquid Biopsies

Flies’ Taste for Tumor-Fighting Compounds May Aid Drug Discovery

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

