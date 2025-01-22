the-scientist Logo
Physiology

A three-dimensional cross-section of a head showing brain activity with blue highlights and yellow neural connections.
| 4 min read
Studies shed light on pain perception, placebo effect pathways, and how human stem cells can be used to model pain. 
wrinkled hands held over blue water
| 2 min read
A microscopy image showing white rounded cells with pink borders.
| 3 min read
A man holds his knee and grimaces in pain while sitting in front of a bridge.

A Nanoparticle Approach to Treat Torn Tendons

A black snake encircled with pattens of red and yellow spots, curled up against a black background.

How Do Snakes Fly?

A starfish with one arm shorter than the other four.

Researchers Discover How Starfish Cut Ties with Their Limbs

Middle aged woman sitting on a sofa, holding her knee in pain.

Bone-Building Hormone Identified in Lactating Mice 

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Time Heals All Wounds: Probing Skin Injuries with Spatial Biology 

A photograph of a man sleeping on a couch next to a plate with a poultry leg on it.

Why Does Thanksgiving Dinner Make Some People Sleepy?

A doctor holds a model of the female reproductive system.

Modeling the Human Cervix on a USB-Sized Chip

A golden retriever shakes off water on a sunny lawn.

What Drives the "Wet Dog Shakes" Reflex in Furry Animals?

An illustration of malignant cancer cells in pink on a black background.

Data by the Dozen: Consortium Cancer Maps Provide a 3D View of Tumor Evolution

Illustration of a small microRNA in blue with additional microRNAs in the background.&nbsp;

From Worm Anomaly to Nobel Prize: microRNAs Show Macro Impact

Discover How Molecular Techniques Help Researchers Understand Wound Formation and Infection

Harnessing Molecular Techniques to Identify Wound Microbes

Some pills strewn about next to an alarm clock on a blue background.&nbsp;

Why Timing Matters When Taking Medicines

Black and gold sketch of Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun, the 2024 Nobel Prize laureates.&nbsp;

Nobel Prize for microRNA

Top view of a red paper cutout of female reproductive internal organs with blood drops on pink background.

Reproductive Lifespan is Partially Encoded in the Genes

The image shows a ball python curled up on top of a tree trunk in the wild.

How Pythons Adapt Their Hearts After a Big Meal

Image of an embryo built from Lego bricks showing cell populations in green and red.

Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models Add a Dimension to Developmental Biology

Embryoid bodies, at the top of the page, are a cluster of embryonic stem cells (ESCs) that differentiate portions into ectoderm (orange), mesoderm (dark blue), and endoderm (pink).

Infographic: The Many Paths to Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models

Caroline Gargett, a biologist at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research in Australia, studies endometrial stem cells. She has short hair, wears glasses, and smiles at the camera.

An Endometrial Stem Cell Pioneer

A steam train going over a viaduct.

Cellular Trains Make a Quick Getaway

