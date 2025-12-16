The Nutshell

Injured on Your Period? Healing May Take Longer

A four-season-long study of professional female soccer players found that if players got hurt while on their period, their injuries tended to be more severe.

Written byStephanie DeMarco, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Three female soccer players watch as one of their teammates does a bicycle kick on the soccer pitch.

Researchers found that injuries sustained during menstruation took three times longer to recover from than injuries that occurred on non-bleeding days.

Image credit: © iStock.com, skynesher
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Monthly hormone fluctuations associated with the menstrual cycle affect multiple aspects of women’s bodies, from metabolism and the cardiovascular system to neuromuscular functions.1 Because the menstrual cycle has such a significant effect on physiology, researchers have long wondered how it affects female athletes and their risk of injury.

In a new study, researchers followed 33 professional female football (soccer) players over the course of four athletic seasons in Spain’s Liga F, tracking their periods and injuries.2 The scientists found that while the players sustained similar numbers of injuries on bleeding versus non-bleeding days, if they got hurt during their periods, the injuries took longer to heal.

“You do not necessarily need to avoid training during your period, but you may need to adapt it,” said study coauthor Eva Ferrer, a sports medicine clinician and researcher at Sant Joan de Déu Hospital Barcelona, in a statement. “Small modifications such as longer warm-ups, adjusted high-speed workload, or added recovery support may help reduce the severity of injuries if they occur.”

During the 2019/2020 to 2022/2023 seasons, football players on FC Barcelona Femení recorded the start and end dates of their periods in a club-managed app, overseen by the team doctor. The team doctor also diagnosed and recorded any lower limb injuries sustained during that time: muscle, tendon, and ligament ones.

The researchers found that of the 80 injuries that occurred, 11 happened during bleeding days and 69 took place during non-bleeding days. Accounting for differences in the length of time of the non-bleeding versus bleeding phase of the menstrual cycle, the team found that there was no difference in incidence of injuries between bleeding and non-bleeding days. However, the number of days players lost to medical leave was three-fold higher for injuries sustained during the menstrual period. In fact, the researchers noted that two out of the four total ligament injuries that occurred during the study happened during the bleeding phase. These kinds of soft tissue injuries are more severe and require longer recovery times than other common muscle-related injuries that players sustain.

“Hormonal levels may not cause the injury, but they may influence how severe the injury becomes and how long recovery takes,” said Ferrer. In addition to hormone changes, iron loss due to bleeding can also influence endurance and how tired players feel, affecting recovery times.

While the researchers did not track other variables known to affect injury risk such as sleep and nutrition or specific menstrual cycle biomarkers like hormone levels, they noted that these findings highlight the importance of understanding the role of the menstrual cycle on women’s bodies to improve training plans, including better recovery and injury-prevention strategies.

“It supports a growing movement toward female-specific sports science instead of applying male-based research models to women,” said Ferrer.

  1. Dam TV, et al. Muscle performance during the menstrual cycle correlates with psychological well-being, but not fluctuations in sex hormones. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2022;54(10):1678-1689.
  2. Ferrer E, et al. Menstruation and injury occurrence; a four season observational study in elite female football players. Front. Sports Act. Living. 2025;7:1665482.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Photograph of Stephanie DeMarco. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is smiling at the camera.

    Stephanie DeMarco, PhD

    Stephanie earned her PhD in Molecular Biology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2019 where she studied parasitology and microbiology. She was an editor at Drug Discovery News from 2021 to 2025 where she spearheaded the podcast program and led the editorial team. She joined The Scientist as the Managing Editor in 2025. Her work has appeared in Discover Magazine, Quanta Magazine, and the Los Angeles Times among others.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Alzheimer: Phosphorylation of Tau proteins leads to disintegration of microtubuli in a neuron axon stock photo

Advancing Alzheimer’s Disease Detection with Brain-Derived pTau217 Assays

Alamar Biosciences logo
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Human iPSC-derived Models for Brain Disease Research

Human iPSC-derived Models for Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Fujifilm

Products

Product News

Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging