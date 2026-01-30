Product

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Partners with Automata to Accelerate AI-Ready Laboratory Automation

Collaboration will bring next generation orchestration and modular automation to scientists worldwide

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Automata today announced a strategic partnership that integrates Beckman Coulter Life Sciences liquid handling, genomic and cell analysis technologies with Automata’s AI-ready automation platform to enable faster, more consistent and more scalable experimentation for research organizations. The collaboration brings together Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation and a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, and Automata, a London-based lab automation company modernizing how R&D laboratories design, execute and scale scientific workflows.

The partnership is part of a larger investment in which Danaher Ventures will participate in Automata’s Series C funding round and join the company’s board of directors, strengthening alignment and long-term support for joint innovation.

“This partnership reflects our relentless focus on empowering scientists to translate ideas into impact faster,” said Joe Fox, President of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “Agentic AI is poised to transform the way wet-lab screening studies are performed. Partnering with Automata allows us to combine our trusted life science tools with cutting-edge automation infrastructure that makes the lab of the future accessible today.”

The goal of the collaboration is to allow customers to generate more data, more reliably for greater insights, faster innovation and increased trust in findings by:

  • Improving workflow reliability, data integrity and autonomous operation for AI-ready research environments.
  • Enabling scalable, connected lab of the future designs that rapidly configure, deploy and expand modular work cells tuned to specific applications.
  • Empowering scientists with AI-driven tools and simulated science for maximized throughput and efficiency.

The partnership integrates Beckman Coulter Life Sciences instruments into Automata’s LINQ automation ecosystem—a modular, scalable platform composed of intelligent robotics, unified scheduling software and an agile workflow design environment. LINQ’s cloud-native orchestration engine enables laboratories to standardize and automate multistep experimental processes, delivering structured, high-quality datasets that are essential for AI-driven discovery and analysis.

