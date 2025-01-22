Community
Trending
A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes
Plastic chemicals may harm DNA, as new research reveals how additives disrupt nematode egg formation, suggesting risks to human reproductive health.
Why Does Geosmin Smell?
Researchers shed light on why microbes make the chemicals responsible for petrichor, the earthy smell of recent rain.
Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin
Volar injections made thigh skin thicker. This therapy could potentially help prevent pressure-induced skin damage in patients using prosthetics.
Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence
Scientists uncover the mechanism by which gut bacteria convert molecules in bile into sex hormones.
Multimedia
Innovative CRISPR Applications
Discover the unique research avenues scientists are traversing with the power of genome editing.
Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing
PCR-based sterility methods can quickly and sensitively detect bacterial and fungal contamination.