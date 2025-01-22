Life Sciences

the-scientist Logo
Innovative CRISPR Applications
Discover the unique research avenues scientists are traversing with the power of genome editing.
A woman with long, brown and curly hair, as seen from the back.
An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

A doctor holding a magnetic resonance imaging brain scan film.&nbsp;

Understanding the Language of Brain-Muscle Crosstalk

A conceptual word cloud focused on PFAS, showcasing various health risks and concerns related to these substances.

PFAS Exposure and Health Effects

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

Photo of a vineyard at sunset.

An Ancient Grapevine Uncorks Clues About a Deadly Plant Pathogen

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

An illustration of several aligned DNA sequences.

Genetic Variant Classification: Challenges and Advancements 

Artist&rsquo;s rendering of a neuron within a network.

Visualizing Neuronal Activity with High-Speed Voltage Imaging

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Several hands are fitting puzzle pieces over a cartoon profile of a human head

Study Reveals a Link Between Herpes Virus, Head Injuries, and Alzheimer’s Disease 

Drawing of the human liver

Unraveling the Role of Bile Acids in Human Health

3D illustration of a blue cancer cell secreting tiny blue exosomes. On the right and left, two purple immune cells flank the cancer cell.

An Exosome Protein Sets the Stage for a Cancer Biomarker

People in orange suits lower equipment into a hole through the ice, where a diver is partially submerged.&nbsp;

Bacteria Help Worms Brave the Harsh Antarctic Cold

A close-up of the face of a woman in front of a chalkboard with resolutions written on it.

Struggling to Stick to Your New Year’s Resolutions? Brain Activity Reveals Why

Aedes aegypti mosquito that transmits dengue perched on a green leaf.

Genetically Engineered Male Insects Shorten Their Mates’ Lifespans

Innovative CRISPR Applications

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

