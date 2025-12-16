VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

VANTAstar – Flexible Multi-Mode Microplate Reader for Simplified Workflows.

The VANTAstar® from BMG LABTECH is a next-generation multi-mode microplate reader designed to combine flexibility, ease-of-use, and advanced performance for life science research. Engineered with a strong focus on simplifying workflows, the VANTAstar ensures effortless detection setup and reliable data generation across a wide range of applications.

Compact Design with Maximum Versatility

The VANTAstar is a compact instrument that fits easily into any laboratory environment while offering full compatibility with microplate formats up to 384 wells. Its small footprint makes it ideal for labs with limited bench space, yet it delivers the capabilities required for detecting complex assays.

Advanced Detection Technologies

At the heart of VANTAstar’s performance are patented LVF Monochromators™, which provide wavelength flexibility and filter-like performance. These monochromators allow users to select any wavelength and bandwidth, enabling rapid adaptation to different assays in fluorescence and luminescence detection mode. In addition, the reader integrates a UV/Vis spectrometer for absorbance measurements.

The instrument also features Enhanced Dynamic Range (EDR) technology, which automatically delivers optimal results without manual gain adjustments. Combined with rapid full-plate auto-focus and luminescence cross-talk reduction, the VANTAstar eliminates the need for manual optimization, ensuring consistent and accurate data even in challenging assay conditions.

Dedicated Features for Live Cell-Based Assays

The VANTAstar is designed to support advanced cell biology applications. Its Atmospheric Control Unit (ACU) enables precise regulation of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels inside the reader, creating an ideal environment for live cell-based assays. This feature is critical for experiments that require physiological conditions, such as cytotoxicity studies, metabolic assays, and long-term kinetic measurements. Temperature incubation, multiple shaking options, and reagent injectors with integrated heater and magnetic stirrer further enhance the system’s capabilities for complex workflows. Researchers can maintain cells under controlled conditions and perform real-time measurements without transferring plates between instruments.

Simplified Workflow with Voyager Software

To complement its hardware innovations, the VANTAstar comes with Voyager, BMG LABTECH’s intuitive control interface. Voyager is designed to remove complexity from assay setup, making data acquisition straightforward and efficient. Users can start measurements with minimal configuration, while the software automatically determines optimal settings for sensitivity and focus.

Applications Across Life Sciences

VANTAstar supports a broad spectrum of applications, including:

Fluorescence and luminescence assays for signal detection and kinetic studies.

Absorbance measurements for protein quantification, ELISA, and nucleic acid analysis.

TR-FRET and fluorescence polarization for studying molecular interactions.

Cell-based assays under controlled atmospheric conditions for physiological relevance.

Its flexibility makes it suitable for life science research, providing reliable results for both routine and advanced experiments.

Automation-Friendly Design

The VANTAstar offers easy integration into robotic systems. Its reduced footprint, automation-friendly plate carrier, and multiple software interfaces ensure seamless compatibility with leading automation platforms.