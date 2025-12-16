Abstract background with red and blue laser lights
Product

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

Share
VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

VANTAstar – Flexible Multi-Mode Microplate Reader for Simplified Workflows.

The VANTAstar® from BMG LABTECH is a next-generation multi-mode microplate reader designed to combine flexibility, ease-of-use, and advanced performance for life science research. Engineered with a strong focus on simplifying workflows, the VANTAstar ensures effortless detection setup and reliable data generation across a wide range of applications. 

Compact Design with Maximum Versatility

The VANTAstar is a compact instrument that fits easily into any laboratory environment while offering full compatibility with microplate formats up to 384 wells. Its small footprint makes it ideal for labs with limited bench space, yet it delivers the capabilities required for detecting complex assays. 

Advanced Detection Technologies 

At the heart of VANTAstar’s performance are patented LVF Monochromators™, which provide wavelength flexibility and filter-like performance. These monochromators allow users to select any wavelength and bandwidth, enabling rapid adaptation to different assays in fluorescence and luminescence detection mode. In addition, the reader integrates a UV/Vis spectrometer for absorbance measurements. 

The instrument also features Enhanced Dynamic Range (EDR) technology, which automatically delivers optimal results without manual gain adjustments. Combined with rapid full-plate auto-focus and luminescence cross-talk reduction, the VANTAstar eliminates the need for manual optimization, ensuring consistent and accurate data even in challenging assay conditions. 

Dedicated Features for Live Cell-Based Assays 

The VANTAstar is designed to support advanced cell biology applications. Its Atmospheric Control Unit (ACU) enables precise regulation of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels inside the reader, creating an ideal environment for live cell-based assays. This feature is critical for experiments that require physiological conditions, such as cytotoxicity studies, metabolic assays, and long-term kinetic measurements. Temperature incubation, multiple shaking options, and reagent injectors with integrated heater and magnetic stirrer further enhance the system’s capabilities for complex workflows. Researchers can maintain cells under controlled conditions and perform real-time measurements without transferring plates between instruments. 

Simplified Workflow with Voyager Software 

To complement its hardware innovations, the VANTAstar comes with Voyager, BMG LABTECH’s intuitive control interface. Voyager is designed to remove complexity from assay setup, making data acquisition straightforward and efficient. Users can start measurements with minimal configuration, while the software automatically determines optimal settings for sensitivity and focus. 

Applications Across Life Sciences 

VANTAstar supports a broad spectrum of applications, including: 

  • Fluorescence and luminescence assays for signal detection and kinetic studies.
  • Absorbance measurements for protein quantification, ELISA, and nucleic acid analysis.
  • TR-FRET and fluorescence polarization for studying molecular interactions.
  • Cell-based assays under controlled atmospheric conditions for physiological relevance. 

Its flexibility makes it suitable for life science research, providing reliable results for both routine and advanced experiments. 

Automation-Friendly Design 

The VANTAstar offers easy integration into robotic systems. Its reduced footprint, automation-friendly plate carrier, and multiple software interfaces ensure seamless compatibility with leading automation platforms.

SpecificationValue
Detection ModesFluorescence intensity (incl. FRET)
Fluorescence polarization
Luminescence (flash and glow) - incl. BRET
Time-resolved fluorescence
TR-FRET, UV/vis absorbance spectra
Measurement ModesTop and bottom reading 
Endpoint and kinetic 
Sequential multi-excitation 
Sequential multi-emission 
Spectral scanning (fluorescence, luminescence, absorbance) Ratiometric measurements 
Well scanning
Microplate Formats6- to 384-well plates, user-definable 
LVis Plate with 16 low volume microspots (2 μL)
ShakingLinear, circular and double-circular with user-definable time and speed
Incubation+4 °C above ambient up to 45 °C or 60 °C 
Minimum condensation concept: the upper heating plate of the incubation chamber operates at +0.5 °C than the lower plate, heated optic system
Wavelength SelectionDual Linear Variable Filter (LVF) Monochromators™ 
Linear Variable Dichroic Mirror 
Separates ex & em LVF Monochromators 
Optical filters: 
Ex and em slides hold up to 5 filters each 
LVF Monochromators + optical filters 
Use one for ex and the other for em 
UV/Vis absorbance spectrometer: Full spectra or 8 distinct wavelengths in < 1 sec/well
Spectral RangeFilters
FI, LUM, TRF, FP, TR-FRET: 240 - 740 nm
LVF Monochromators™
FI, LUM: 320 - 740 nm 
Linear Variable Dichroic
340 - 740 nm 
Spectrometer
 ABS: 220 - 1000 nm; wavelength precision: ≤ 0.5 nm
SensitivityFI filters (top)
< 0.5 pM (< 10 amol/well FITC, 384sv, 20 μL).
FI filters (bottom)
< 2.5 pM (< 125 amol/well FITC, 384g, 50 μL).
FI monochromator (top)
< 0.8 pM (< 16 amol/well FITC, 384sv, 20 μL).
FI monochromator (bottom)
< 3.5 pM (< 175 amol/well FITC, 384g, 50 μL).
Dynamic Range: 8 decades in a single measurement.
FP
< 1.2 mP SD at 1 nM FITC (384sv, 20 μL).
HTRF®
(black and white microplates)
Reader Control Kit (Eu) after 18h (384sv, 20 μL).
Delta F > 700% (High Calibrator).
Delta F > 25% (Low Calibrator).
TRF
< 30 fM europium (< 2.4 amol/well, 384, 80 μL).
LUM
< 0.8 pM (< 15 amol/well ATP, 384sv, 20 μL).
Dynamic range: 8 decades in a single measurement.
ABS with spectrometer
Selectable spectral resolution: 1, 2, 5, and 10 nm.
OD range: 0 to 4 OD; photometric resolution: 0.001 OD.
Accuracy: < 1% at 2 OD.
Precision: < 0.5% at 1 OD and < 0.8% at 2 OD.
Linearity: ≤ 0.8% at 2.0 OD.
SoftwareMulti-user reader control (SMART Control and Voyager) and data analysis software (MARS). 

FDA 21 CFR Part 11 compliance available with SMART Control and MARS.

Integrated fluorophore library.
DimensionsWidth: 35 cm, depth: 52 cm, height: 36 cm; weight: 27 kg

Sponsored by

  • BMG LABTECH

Top Image Credit:

©iStock, NeoLeo

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Graphic of three DNA helices in various colors

An Automated DNA-to-Data Framework for Production-Scale Sequencing

illumina
Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Exploring Cellular Organization with Spatial Proteomics

Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Thermo Fisher Logo
Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Targeting RGS14 with AI-Guided Docking and Biochemical Assays

Bellbrook Labs&nbsp;

Products

Product News

Abstract background with red and blue laser lights

VANTAstar Flexible microplate reader with simplified workflows

BMG LABTECH
Beckman Logo

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler, a Small but Mighty Addition to its Portfolio of Automated Workstations

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest