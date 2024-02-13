ADVERTISEMENT
Brush Up Summaries

Harnessing Molecular Farming’s Potential
Priyom Bose, PhD | Sep 5, 2024 | 8 min read
Molecular farming is a promising technique that enables the production of biopharmaceuticals and other high value compounds in plants.
A scientist in a lab coat analyzes data on a monitor
Introduction to Gene Ontology
Uzma Rentia | Aug 28, 2024 | 9 min read
Gene Ontology is an expanding knowledgebase that provides scientists with universal definitions to describe the functions of genes and their products. 
Conceptual image of multiomics: Biological samples such as fish and apples are surrounded by scientific instruments like flasks, test tubes, and a microscope, with strands of DNA and different chemical molecules
Multiomics Enables Integrated Biological Analysis 
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Aug 19, 2024 | 6 min read
Scientists use multiomics to explore the biological continuum from gene to phenotype, identifying complex molecular mechanisms and pathways.
A researcher holds a Petri dish containing many bacterial colonies in red colored culture medium.
Exploring the Landscape of Bacterial Culture Media
Priyom Bose, PhD | Aug 2, 2024 | 8 min read
Culture media contain various components that promote and support bacterial growth and differentiation.
A Comprehensive Guide to Proteomics
What Is Proteomics?
Sejal Davla, PhD | Aug 1, 2024 | 6 min read
Explore proteomics concepts, approaches, and data analysis.
Small Model Organisms as Versatile Research Tools
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Jul 26, 2024 | 5 min read
Flies, worms, and fish with rapid development and characterized genetics help scientists uncover fundamental and universal biological processes, and shape cutting-edge research across disciplines.
Fireflies glowing in a dark forest provide a captivating example of the luciferase-catalyzed bioluminescent reaction, which has been harnessed as a powerful research tool.
Luciferase: A Powerful Bioluminescent Research Tool
Priyom Bose, PhD | Jul 16, 2024 | 9 min read
Luciferase refers to a group of bioluminescence producing enzymes that enable researchers to study gene expression and regulation.
Synthetic Genomes: Rewriting the Blueprint of Life
Priyom Bose, PhD | Jul 15, 2024 | 8 min read
Scientists construct synthetic genomes using computational and genetic engineering strategies to better understand complex biological systems.
A clear SDS-PAGE gel that contains multiple colored bands.&nbsp;
Western Blot Protocol, Troubleshooting, and Applications
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Jul 3, 2024 | 7 min read
Western blotting allows scientists to identify specific proteins in complex biological samples and determine relative abundance of a protein target.
A microscope and a model of a molecule, showcasing the power of atomic force microscopy for surface imaging at atomic resolution.
Atomic Force Microscopy to See the Invisible
Priyom Bose, PhD | Jun 24, 2024 | 8 min read
Atomic force microscopy (AFM) is a technique for visualizing a variety of samples, from single molecules to living cells, at ultrahigh resolution. 
Spherical viruses with spiked membrane proteins on their surfaces surround larger suspended cancer cells.&nbsp;
Introduction to Oncolytic Virotherapy 
Amielle Moreno, PhD | Jun 13, 2024 | 8 min read
Oncolytic virotherapy selectively attacks tumors and triggers both immediate and long-lasting immune responses. 
In situ hybridization procedure being conducted in a laboratory.
Tips and Tricks for In Situ Hybridization
Priyom Bose, PhD | Jun 11, 2024 | 8 min read
In situ hybridization is a powerful molecular technique for detecting and localizing specific nucleic acids in cytological samples. 
A DNA strand and a barcode representing the DNA barcoding technique.
DNA Barcoding: Species Detection and High Throughput Assays
Priyom Bose, PhD | May 17, 2024 | 7 min read
DNA barcoding is a fast sequencing-based technique that scientists use to catalog all life on Earth or perform high throughput bioanalyses.
Industrial bioreactor with scientist in personal protective equipment
Introduction to Bioprocessing
Amielle Moreno, PhD | May 8, 2024 | 7 min read
Bioprocessing employs the transformative power of biochemistry to drive sustainable production and pharmaceutical development.
A scientist cultures organoids in a multi-well plate filled with red cell culture media
Understanding the 3D Cell Culture Revolution
Rebecca Roberts, PhD | Apr 17, 2024 | 6 min read
3D cell culture techniques closely mimic in vivo conditions, generating more accurate data for disease modeling and drug toxicity testing.
<strong >How Cloud Labs and Remote Research Shape Science&nbsp;</strong>
Priyom Bose, PhD | Mar 18, 2024 | 6 min read
Remote research via cloud labs makes it possible for scientists to conduct complex experiments from a distance.
Microscopic image of a live amoeba.
Illuminating Specimens Through Live Cell Imaging
Charlene Lancaster, PhD | Mar 14, 2024 | 8 min read
Live cell imaging is a powerful microscopy technique employed by scientists to monitor molecular processes and cellular behavior in real time.
Blue circles arranged in five rows connected by wavy blue lines.
Artificial Neural Networks: Learning by Doing
Shelby Bradford, PhD | Mar 1, 2024 | 8 min read
Designed to mimic the brain itself, artificial neural networks use mathematical equations to identify and predict patterns in datasets and images.
Optimizing PCR: Proven Tips and Troubleshooting Tricks
Tanuka Biswas, PhD | Feb 23, 2024 | 10 min read
Scientists optimize PCR to ensure successful amplification and analysis.
A close up of several modular puzzle pieces.
Making Connections: Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Chemistry
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Feb 13, 2024 | 5 min read
Simple, quick, and modular reactions allow researchers to create useful molecular structures from a wide range of substrates.
