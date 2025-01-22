Developmental Biology

the-scientist Logo
A side view of the head of a juvenile Nile crocodile.
| 4 min read
The scales on a crocodile’s head develop differently than those on its body. The explanation lies in tissue mechanics.
Two male scientists working in a laboratory.
| 2 min read
Image of an embryo built from Lego bricks showing cell populations in green and red.
| 10+ min read
Embryoid bodies, at the top of the page, are a cluster of embryonic stem cells (ESCs) that differentiate portions into ectoderm (orange), mesoderm (dark blue), and endoderm (pink).

Infographic: The Many Paths to Stem Cell-Based Embryo Models

A microscopy image of stem cells

An Ode to Stem Cells

This image shows hexagon shaped cells (mouse airway stem cells) that are outlined in magenta. Within each cell there are tiny dots that represent centrioles, which are colored cyan.&nbsp;

Introducing a New Version of the Cell Cycle

A microscopy image of a mouse embryo expressing the red fluorescent protein mCherry in the central nervous system.

Dynamic Enhancers Orchestrate Development

Cartoon image of floating transparent spheres with smaller blue spheres inside them.

Study Reveals a Cell-Eat-Cell World

The image shows a dorsal view of a whole mount embryonic chick mandible (lower jaw).

Unveiling the Secrets of Head and Face Formation  

Confocal image of a developing embryo with blue-labeled nuclei and orange stained edges.

Unraveling the Complex Mysteries of Embryonic Beginnings

A mouse stands behind a toy table with two pieces of food on it.

A Protein-Sensing Molecular Switch Alters Facial Features

A developing embryo with DNA labeled blue, cell boundaries labeled pink, and certain cells fluorescing green.

The First Two Cells in a Human Embryo Contribute Disproportionately to Fetal Development

Red cells encased in cyan webbing.&nbsp;

Fetal Organoids Generated From Human Amniotic Fluid

An image of cells with the center stained green and some cells stained magenta over a black background.

Growing Milk-Secreting Mammary Organoids

Fluorescent microscopy image of an embryo model representing four tissue layers of this developmental stage. Cyan-labeled cells are clustered at the top of an ovoid structure, underneath them are yellow-labeled cells and under them red-labeled cells, and surrounding all three layers are white labeled cells.

The First Human Embryo Model From Embryonic Stem Cells

One Protein to Rule Them All

A mouse embryo in which the head, spine, and limb buds are visible.

Illuminating Craniofacial Development

Infographic showing placenta development

Infographic: Early Placenta Development Sets the Stage

3d rendered medically accurate illustration of a human embryo anatomy

The Ephemeral Life of the Placenta

Flat blue line that becomes a pink jagged line and then a flat red line, on a black background.

Emerging from Silence: Capturing the First Heartbeat

This is an image of a bioluminescent from gene expression reporter in stem cells from a rhinoceros.

A Stem Cell Zoo Reveals Surprising Differences in Embryogenesis

On the left is a normally developing mouse embryo, on the right is a slightly larger mouse embryo that also contains horse cells that glow green.

Chimera research opens new doors to understanding and treating disease

Chromosome with gold band

Immunity Genes May Play a Role in Down Syndrome

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

