The Nutshell

Flatworm Stem Cells Regenerate Through Contactless Communication

Stem cells in regenerating planarians don’t need their closest neighbors, overturning researchers’ understanding of the worms’ regenerative superpowers.

Written byAndrea Lius, PhD
| 3 min read
Planarian flatworms, organisms with an exceptional regenerative capacity, crawl on a blue background.

Flatworms’ extraordinary ability to regenerate depends on their stem cells’ surrounding environment. But in contrary to what scientists had thought, it’s not the cells in closest proximity to the stem cells that matter most.

Image credit:Stowers Institute for Medical Research
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

A type of flatworms, called planarians, can regenerate whole organisms from pieces as small as one-279th of their body.1 Depending on how these goofy-looking worms were cut, they could even come back with multiple heads, indicating a precise control of their regenerative capacity.2

A time course depicts a planarian flatworm tail fragment regenerating over 14 days.

A planarian flatworm can regenerate a whole organism from a small fragment of their body. A good understanding of this worm's superpowers may someday help researchers develop regenerative therapies for humans.

Stowers Institute for Medical Research

Scientists thought that planarians’ superpowers rely on short-distance communication—perhaps even direct contact—between proliferating stem cells and other cells in their environment, also known as a niche. But in a recent Cell Reports study, researchers overturned this idea.3

The team discovered that in regenerating planarians, the closest cells to proliferating stem cells were dispensable, indicating that distance is likely not a vital determinant of the worms’ exceptional regenerative capacity. This work, led by Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, a molecular biologist at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, and a postdoctoral fellow in his lab, Frederick Mann, may someday guide researchers’ efforts in developing regenerative therapies for humans.

“This finding challenges our concept of a stem cell ‘niche’ and may significantly advance our understanding of how to control stem cells’ abilities to restore damaged tissues,” said Sánchez Alvarado in a statement.

Continue reading below...
Stacks of blue-topped cell culture flasks containing pink growth medium stored in an incubator.
Article
Brushing Up on Cell Culture Basics
Getting started with cell culture has never been easier with this handy guide.
Read More


About 20 to 30 percent of an adult planarian’s body consists of stem cells.4 These cells proliferate rapidly upon injury—such as amputation inflicted by curious scientists—but as disaggregated cells in culture, they rarely divide.5 This suggests that differentiated cells within the stem cell niche drove regeneration. However, researchers didn’t know which cells were responsible.

To induce regeneration, Sánchez Alvarado, Mann, and their colleagues cut off a small segment from planarian tails and allowed them to regenerate for six or 48 hours. They placed 10-15 fragments in a circle surrounding an intact animal, then embedded the arrangement on a tissue block.

The researchers characterized stem cell niches in the fragments by building a spatial transcriptomics map of the regenerating tissue following amputation. To identify different types of specialized cells that surrounded the stem cells, the team used existing single-cell RNA sequencing data from regenerating planarians. Based on the cells’ gene expression profile, they identified two dominant cell types: secretory and intestinal cells.

The team investigated if either cell type directly contacted the stem cells using fluorescent in situ hybridization using markers for these two types of cells, then visualized them under the microscope. The researchers discovered that the arm-like projections of the large, secretory cells—which they called hecatonoblasts after the multiarmed Greek mythological monster Hecatoncheires—were as close as 130nm from stem cells, while the intestinal cells were on average about 10 times farther.

To test how important hecatonoblasts and intestinal cells are for planarian regeneration, the researchers depleted genes associated with each cell type using RNA interference and amputated a portion of the worms’ tail. In contrast to their expectations, only losing the more distant intestinal cells impeded regeneration.

“Because they were located so close to stem cells, we were surprised to find that hecatonoblasts were not controlling their fate nor function, which is counterintuitive to a typical stem cell-niche connection,” Mann said.

Continue reading below...
A spherical network, symbolizing complex connections in a spheroid
Article
Screening 3D Spheroids with Automated Imagers
A high-content imaging platform enables high-throughput and high-quality visualization of 3D samples for better cancer research model analysis.
Read More

Sánchez Alvarado added, “The more we understand how nearby cells and overall signals in the body work together to boost the ability and power of our stem cells, the better we’ll be at creating ways to improve the body’s natural healing.”

  1. Morgan TH. Experimental studies of the regeneration of Planaria maculata. Roux's Arch Dev Biol.1898;7:364-397.
  2. Oviedo NJ, et al. Long-range neural and gap junction protein-mediated cues control polarity during planarian regeneration. Dev Biol. 2010;339(1):188-199.
  3. Mann FG, et al. Molecular and cellular characterization of planarian stem cell microenvironments. Cell Rep. 2025;11604.
  4. Ivankovic M, et al. Model systems for regeneration: Planarians. Development. 2019;146(17):dev167684.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Image of Andrea Lius.

    Andrea Lius, PhD

    Andrea Lius is an intern at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in pharmacology from the University of Washington. Besides science, she also enjoys writing short-form creative nonfiction.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An illustration of the cells comprising the tumor microenvironment.

Single-Cell Mapping of the Tumor Microenvironment

10X Genomics
Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

Capturing 3D Cell Biology in Its Natural Environment

sartorius logo
Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions

Lonza Logo

Lonza Receives Swissmedic Approval for Highly Potent Biologics Drug Product Filling Line in Stein (CH)