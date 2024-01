Understanding biology’s software—the rules that enable great plasticity in how cell collectives generate reliable anatomies—is key to advancing tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

How Groups of Cells Cooperate to Build Organs and Organisms

How Groups of Cells Cooperate to Build Organs and Organisms

How Groups of Cells Cooperate to Build Organs and Organisms

Understanding biology’s software—the rules that enable great plasticity in how cell collectives generate reliable anatomies—is key to advancing tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Understanding biology’s software—the rules that enable great plasticity in how cell collectives generate reliable anatomies—is key to advancing tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.