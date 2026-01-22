Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

11:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET

New approach methodologies (NAMs) can generate human-relevant data that complements traditional approaches. As such, in vitro NAM technologies, such as organoids, organ-on-a-chip systems, and other in vitro human tissue models, are being increasingly used to gain human-relevant insights throughout drug discovery processes. These systems offer insights into biological processes and therapeutic interactions, giving scientists a stronger base of evidence to guide decision-making.

In this half-day virtual summit, brought to you by STEMCELL Technologies, invited scientists and industry professionals will discuss the real-world impact and evolving landscape of in vitro NAMs, including the scientific, regulatory, and operational factors shaping the future of NAM-enabled drug discovery.