Human-Relevant In Vitro Models Enable Predictive Drug Discovery
Webinar

Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

In this half-day virtual summit, a series of presentations will explore the scientific, regulatory, and operational factors impacting the use of in vitro NAMs in drug discovery.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Wednesday, April 8, 2026
11:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET

New approach methodologies (NAMs) can generate human-relevant data that complements traditional approaches. As such, in vitro NAM technologies, such as organoids, organ-on-a-chip systems, and other in vitro human tissue models, are being increasingly used to gain human-relevant insights throughout drug discovery processes. These systems offer insights into biological processes and therapeutic interactions, giving scientists a stronger base of evidence to guide decision-making.

In this half-day virtual summit, brought to you by STEMCELL Technologies, invited scientists and industry professionals will discuss the real-world impact and evolving landscape of in vitro NAMs, including the scientific, regulatory, and operational factors shaping the future of NAM-enabled drug discovery.

Sponsored by

  • Stemcell Technologies

Top Image Credit:

STEMCELL Technologies

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Human-Relevant In Vitro Models Enable Predictive Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

Stemcell Technologies
Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter Logo
Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Unchained Labs

Products

Product News

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological's Launch of SwiftFluo® TR-FRET Kits Pioneers a New Era in High-Throughout Kinase Inhibitor Screening

SPT Labtech Logo

SPT Labtech enables automated Twist Bioscience NGS library preparation workflows on SPT's firefly platform

nuclera logo

Nuclera eProtein Discovery System installed at leading Universities in Taiwan

Brandtech Logo

BRANDTECH Scientific Introduces the Transferpette® pro Micropipette: A New Twist on Comfort and Control