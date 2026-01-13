Nuclera eProtein Discovery System installed at leading Universities in Taiwan

Nuclera, the biotechnology company accelerating drug discovery by providing rapid, easy access to functional proteins through its benchtop eProtein Discovery™ System, today announced that it has completed the first installations of eProtein Discovery in Asia, with systems now operational at the Department of Pharmacy and the Department of Chemistry at the National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Medicine and the Center for Bioscience and Biotechnology and Department of Chemical Engineering at the National Cheng Kung University (NCKU). These installations represent Nuclera’s first commercial sales in Asia, marking a major milestone in the Company’s global expansion strategy.

Following the installation of eProtein Discovery at leading academic institutes across the UK and Europe1, the expansion into Taiwan further underscores the Company’s accelerating global adoption and its growing role in enabling next-generation protein research worldwide.

The eProtein Discovery Systems were purchased by Show Chung Ho, President of YFY Academy and Founder of E Ink Holdings, and donated to support the capabilities of NTU and NCKU to facilitate continued research in protein drug development. The two universities will form a collaborative platform focused on protein drug discovery, ensuring Taiwan remains aligned with international progress in this rapidly advancing field.

Michael Chen, CEO and co-founder, Nuclera, commented: “eProtein Discovery is transforming protein production workflows through rapidly informing scientists of optimal protein expression and purification conditions. We are excited to play a role in the important research that is being carried out at the National Taiwan University and the National Cheng Kung University. These first Asian installations represent an important moment for Nuclera, strengthening our global footprint and demonstrating the growing worldwide demand for rapid access to functional proteins.”

Show Chung Ho, President of YFY Academy and Founder of E Ink Holdings, added: “At E Ink and YFY, we are thrilled to have been able to support these Universities with accessing Nuclera’s powerful System. Having access to eProtein Discovery will enable these institutions to streamline protein synthesis, paving the way for pioneering research in new protein drug development. This collaboration creates a valuable platform that positions Taiwan at the forefront of international progress in protein research.”

Ming-Hsien Wu, Dean of the College of Medicine at National Taiwan University, said: “Many diseases originate from protein alterations and proteins form the foundation of therapeutic interventions. The introduction of this system is expected to accelerate drug discovery and development, ultimately benefiting a greater number of patients.”

Szu-Hua Pan, Associate Professor of Graduate Institute of Medical Genomics and Proteomics Center at National Taiwan University, added: “NTU plans to leverage the system for early-stage screening of peptide drug candidates targeting major diseases such as lung cancer and cardiovascular disorders. The platform may also be applied to the development of protein microarrays for screening purposes, assisting clinicians in assessing risks related to disease recurrence, drug resistance, and heart failure.”

Yung-Chun Lee, Vice President of National Cheng Kung University, commented: “The system is user-friendly and offers high-throughput capabilities. Future efforts will focus on medical protein research and targeted therapeutic development, with the integration of artificial intelligence for enzyme design.”

I-Son Ng, Professor of Department of Chemical Engineering, National Cheng Kung University said: “The installation of Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery system marks a meaningful milestone for NCKU’s Core Facility. Rapid access to high-quality proteins is essential for accelerating research across synthetic biology, enzyme engineering, and biomedical innovation. With this platform, our researchers gain a powerful tool that shortens experimental cycles and enhances our ability to translate scientific ideas into impactful applications. This eProtein Discovery system, generously donated by Chairman Ho of YFY Company, represents a significant encouragement to our scientific community. We are deeply grateful for this support, which will strengthen NCKU’s capabilities and foster new collaborations across academia and industry.”

Combining unique cell-free expression systems, novel digital microfluidics, and robust screening data, eProtein Discovery provides clear guidance on which protein has the best chance of success early on, thereby reducing the time, cost, and uncertainty traditionally associated with protein expression and purification.