Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Organoids are self-assembling 3D cell culture models that mimic the structure and function of a desired organ, stemming from specific developmental layers. Organoid culture, therefore, provides a tool for studying organ development, disease modeling, and personalized medicine. These cultures require soluble factors to direct their proliferation, differentiation, and self-organization with the goal of creating organoids with improved functionality that are more reflective of in vivo conditions.

