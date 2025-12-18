Abstract illustration of spheres with multiple layers, representing endoderm, ectoderm, and mesoderm derived organoids
Infographic

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

Scientists rely on cytokines, growth factors, and other agents to direct and create different types of organoid models.

Organoids are self-assembling 3D cell culture models that mimic the structure and function of a desired organ, stemming from specific developmental layers. Organoid culture, therefore, provides a tool for studying organ development, disease modeling, and personalized medicine. These cultures require soluble factors to direct their proliferation, differentiation, and self-organization with the goal of creating organoids with improved functionality that are more reflective of in vivo conditions. 

Download this infographic to learn more about the origins of different organoid types and the cytokines, growth factors, and other reagents that researchers use to create specific organoid models.  

Organoid Origins and How to Grow Them

