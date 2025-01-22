Microbiology

the-scientist Logo
An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.
| 1 min read
PCR-based sterility methods can quickly and sensitively detect bacterial and fungal contamination.
An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.
| 6 min read
Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.
| 7 min read
People in orange suits lower equipment into a hole through the ice, where a diver is partially submerged.&nbsp;

Bacteria Help Worms Brave the Harsh Antarctic Cold

Brunch buffet spread with Antipasti and champagne in festive rustic kitchen.

Why Do People Have Different Eating Habits?

Illustration of a mosquito ingesting blood with bright green circles representing parasites entering its abdomen with the blood. A depiction of a white blood clot with red blood cells makes up the background.

Targeting Mosquito Spit Could Stop Parasites in Their Tracks

Gram-negative, rod-shaped bacteria expressing pili.

Building Bacterial Drug Factories

Image of Streptomyces coelicolor (center), which produces the blue antibiotic actinorhodin, inhibiting the growth of yellow Myxoccous xanthus colonies (periphery).

The Art of Biofilm Photography: From Petri Dish to Portrait

Photograph of fermenters in a biorefinery in Brazil that produce bioethanol.

Not All Bacteria are Bad in Biofuel Production

Illustration of a blue piece of DNA with a red segment in its middle on a purple background. Blue and red segments that have been cut out surround the larger strand.

Splicing Fungal Genes Help Cells Change Shape

Brightfield microscopy image of Aspergillus fumigatus.

The Silent Pandemic of Antifungal Resistance

3D rendered illustration of bacteriophages.

Bacteria Disarm Phages by Disrupting Their Tail Assembly

TK

How to Get Away from the Immune System

Image of Anne Madden standing along the edge of water. She wears a black outfit and is holding a tube in her hand.

Inside the Microbial Jungle: Tales from a Microbe Whisperer

An illustration shows two boxing gloves, one red and one blue, giving a fist bump against a yellow background.

The Evolution of Microbe Teachers and AI Cheaters

The human Microbiome, the genetic material of all the microbes that live on and inside the human body.

The Art of Microbial Disguise

Electron Micrograph of Wolbachia in testes of the wasp Nasonia vitripennis.

Wolbachia Turns 100: The Journey of a Triumphant Endosymbiont

invasion of the mosquitoes

A Tiny but Mighty Helper Stops Mosquito Viruses in Their Tracks

iStock

A Reproducible Approach to Exploring Microbiomes

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

Wastewater surveillance conceptual visualization of a water droplet containing different microorganism

Elevating Wastewater Epidemiology with Microfluidics

3D cartoon of a blue and green prokaryote on a teal background. Part of the cell is cutaway to reveal its circular chromosome.

A Hunt for Clues to the Origins of the Eukaryotic Immune System

Image of concentric circles cut into a grass lawn.

Bacteria’s Stress Strategy: Slow Down to Avoid the Crowd

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

An illustration showing an internal view of the intestine with the gut microbiota.

Gut Bacteria Boost Levels of Sex Hormones with the Help of Flatulence

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

