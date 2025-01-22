the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Laura Tran, PhD

Laura Tran, PhD

Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

Articles by Laura Tran, PhD

Image of human bones buried in dirt.

DNA Helps Identify Croatian Nun in Sainthood Quest

A chocolate Labrador Retriever puppy sits above a ceramic dog bowl. There is kibble scattered on the floor around the puppy.

Canine Cravings: Labradors and Humans Share Obesity Genes

A close-up image of a woman sticking her tongue out.

Mapping the Shift from Healthy Stem Cells to Oral Cancer

Image of a forensic scientist holding a magnifying glass to DNA to reveal a DNA fingerprint.

DNA Profiling: Tracing Killers and Solving Mysteries Using Genetic Clues

Image of Hannah Thomasy sitting with her white dog in her lap.

Meet the Team: Hannah Thomasy

Image of a white protest sign with the words, “Don’t Silence Science,” written in colorful marker.

Stand Up for Science: US Researchers Mobilize in National Protests

A close-up of a computer-generated tardigrade.

Tardigrade Protein Shields Mouse Cells from Radiation

Image of adeno-associated viral vectors (AAVs) being injected into tadpoles and larvae. The amount of green fluorescent protein is measured in brain sections and the selected AAVs are injected and tracked in juvenile and adult frogs and salamanders.

Viruses Can Map How Amphibious Brains Are Wired

Image of Bacillus subtilis colony biofilm against a black background.

Bacteria Wars: Kinship in the Swarm

An image of a pair of wild type (left) and mir-193 mutant (right) African squinting bush brown butterflies.

Butterfly Wing Colors Explained by MicroRNA

Image of a judge gavel and scale. The background is a library with books stacked on top of a wooden table.

Federal Court Extends Block on NIH Funding Cuts

A close-up image of two fruit flies. These fruit flies are useful models in studying genetic variations.

From Flies to Families: How a Gene Variant May Shield Against Seizures

Image of the main historical building of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

NIH Budget Cuts Are a “Short-Sighted” Setback for US Science

Image of a dark and light blue colored rendered T cell.

Synthetic T Cells Provide Precision Immunosuppression

Image of human fetal pancreatic organoids stained in various colors. Nuclei are stained in blue, acinar cells in green, ductal cells in white, and endocrine cells in red.

A Novel Three-in-One Pancreatic Organoid

Page 1 of 7 - 100 Total Items
A greyscale image of cells dividing.
March 2025, Issue 1

How Do Embryos Know How Fast to Develop

In mammals, intracellular clocks begin to tick within days of fertilization.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Discover the history, mechanics, and potential of PCR.

Become a PCR Pro

Explore polypharmacology’s beneficial role in target-based drug discovery

Embracing Polypharmacology for Multipurpose Drug Targeting

3D rendered cross section of influenza viruses, showing surface proteins on the outside and single stranded RNA inside the virus

Genetic Insights Break Infectious Pathogen Barriers

A photo of sample storage boxes in an ultra-low temperature freezer.

Navigating Cold Storage Solutions

Products

Product News

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Gilead’s Capsid Revolution Meets Our Capsid Solutions: Sino Biological – Engineering the Tools to Outsmart HIV

Stirling Ultracold

Meet the Upright ULT Built for Faster Recovery - Stirling VAULT100™

Stirling Ultracold logo
Chemidoc

ChemiDoc Go Imaging System ​

Bio-Rad
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.