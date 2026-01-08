Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty
Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

In this webinar, Andre Mueller will discuss how scientists characterize therapeutic proteins in different formulations and spot the effects of excipients on protein stability.

This webinar, brought to you by Unchained Labs, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026
11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET 

The Problem 

Stability screening of biologics can feel like it’s taking an eternity, especially when testing arrays of candidates or conditions. Most lab tools are either inflexible one-hit wonders that just don’t give the full stability picture in one experiment or are seriously low-throughput, creating major bottlenecks.

The Solution

Aunty’s throughput, speed and resolution put an end to the wait. Load 8 µL of your sample into its 96-well quartz plate and let Aunty power through melting and aggregation experiments—reading DSF, SLS, and DLS of the whole plate every minute of the experiment. Aunty is also ready for integration into automation, so you can run your stability testing around the clock. 

The Proof 

In this webinar brought to you by Unchained Labs, see how Aunty characterizes monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) in different formulations and spots the effects of excipients on protein stability.

Topics to be covered

  • Appreciate the relevance of all aspects of protein stability in selecting candidates/formulations in developability
  • Learn how Aunty assesses thermal, colloidal and long-term stability in high resolution and high throughput
  • See how using a 96-well quartz consumable for stability studies paves the way for integration into automation

Andre Mueller, PhD


Andre Mueller, PhD
Senior Product Manager, Aunty
Unchained Labs

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026, Issue 1

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Unchained Labs
