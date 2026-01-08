Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

This webinar, brought to you by Unchained Labs, will be hosted live and available on-demand.

Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026

11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET

The Problem

Stability screening of biologics can feel like it’s taking an eternity, especially when testing arrays of candidates or conditions. Most lab tools are either inflexible one-hit wonders that just don’t give the full stability picture in one experiment or are seriously low-throughput, creating major bottlenecks.

The Solution

Aunty’s throughput, speed and resolution put an end to the wait. Load 8 µL of your sample into its 96-well quartz plate and let Aunty power through melting and aggregation experiments—reading DSF, SLS, and DLS of the whole plate every minute of the experiment. Aunty is also ready for integration into automation, so you can run your stability testing around the clock.

The Proof

In this webinar brought to you by Unchained Labs, see how Aunty characterizes monoclonal antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) in different formulations and spots the effects of excipients on protein stability.

Topics to be covered

Appreciate the relevance of all aspects of protein stability in selecting candidates/formulations in developability

Learn how Aunty assesses thermal, colloidal and long-term stability in high resolution and high throughput

See how using a 96-well quartz consumable for stability studies paves the way for integration into automation