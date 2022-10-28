Multimedia

ADVERTISEMENT
multiple antibiotic resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium
slime mold spores
Science Snapshot: Breaking the Mold
Lisa Winter | Nov 3, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took 5th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Close up of spider
Science Snapshot: Legs for Days
Lisa Winter | Nov 2, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took 4th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
network of intestinal blood vessels
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
Lisa Winter | Nov 1, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took 3rd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Breast tissue shown in pink and yellow
Science Snapshot: Milking It
Lisa Winter | Oct 31, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took 2nd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Embryonic gecko hand
Science Snapshot: Show of Hands
Lisa Winter | Oct 28, 2022 | 1 min read
This image took the top prize at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
