An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.
A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Individual NGS methods come with their own pros and cons, but automation optimization solutions exist for all NGS workflows.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has increased the speed, scale, throughput, and accessibility of sequencing, greatly accelerating genomic research. This progress has been aided by the development of complementary tools designed to enhance the throughput, efficiency, and reproducibility of NGS workflows via automation. 

Download this ebook to learn more about NGS, including

  • The basics of NGS
  • Different strategies for NGS, and their pros and cons
  • How to optimize sample preparation for NGS
  • Streamlining NGS workflows with automation

