Exploring the Gut-Lung Axis in Health and Disease

Exploring the Gut-Lung Axis in Health and Disease

In this webinar, George O’Toole and Jorge Cervantes will discuss how researchers study the communication between the gut and lung in normal and disease states.
Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Learn how a next-generation platform accelerates biological research by enabling high-throughput, spatially resolved multiomics profiling.
Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

In this webinar, Imogen Binnian will share how AI and gene synthesis technology can accelerate the discovery and validation of novel disease traits.
Research Roundtable: The Artificial Intelligence Revolution

Research Roundtable: The Artificial Intelligence Revolution

Attend our new Research Roundtable virtual event and learn how researchers are leveraging AI to further their understanding of biology.
The Future of CRISPR

The Future of CRISPR

An expert panel will discuss the latest research on CRISPR and how to use it in biotechnology and disease research.
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCR

In this webinar, Nathan Sepulveda will share how to specifically and reproducibly measure residual HEK293 DNA during biotherapeutic product development.
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and Development

In this webinar, Andre Mueller will introduce Aunty, the latest tool that scientists use for rapid, high-resolution protein stability testing.
Pairing Protein Engineering and Cellular Assays

Pairing Protein Engineering and Cellular Assays

 In this webinar, Stefano Maffini will share multidisciplinary methods for dissecting mitotic molecular mechanisms.
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

In this webinar, Michael Longaker and Maksim Plikus will discuss stem cell approaches for wound healing and skin regeneration.
Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 Vaccination

Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 Vaccination

In this webinar, Alex George will discuss how he used high-dimensional single-cell profiling to analyze immune memory to COVID-19 vaccines in human samples.
Faster Fluid Measurements for Formulation Development

Meet Honeybun and Breeze Through Viscometry in Formulation Development

In this webinar, Andre Mueller will introduce you to Honeybun, the viscometer/rheometer that will get you all the viscosity data you need.
The Advent of Automated and AI-Driven Benchwork

Discover how new fluidics technologies help scientists make biological breakthroughs through feats of engineering and computational prowess.
Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene Construction

In this webinar, Benoit Derrien will discuss new strategies using enzymatically synthesized DNA for gene construction.
Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers

Understanding Disease Through Biomarkers

Learn how scientists identify and characterize biomarkers for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Discover how sequencing can help detect minimal residual disease in liquid biopsy samples.

Detecting Minimal Residual Disease Through Sequencing

Explore synthetic DNA’s many applications in cancer research

Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA

June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

Illustrated plasmids in bright fluorescent colors

Enhancing Elution of Plasmid DNA

An illustration of green lentiviral particles.

Maximizing Lentivirus Recovery

Explore new strategies for improving plasmid DNA manufacturing workflows.

Overcoming Obstacles in Plasmid DNA Manufacturing

Waters Enhances Alliance iS HPLC System Software, Setting a New Standard for End-to-End Traceability and Data Integrity 

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Agilent Unveils the Next Generation in LC-Mass Detection: The InfinityLab Pro iQ Series

Agilent Announces the Enhanced 8850 Gas Chromatograph

Pioneering Cancer Plasticity Atlas will help Predict Response to Cancer Therapies