Exploring the Gut-Lung Axis in Health and DiseaseIn this webinar, George O’Toole and Jorge Cervantes will discuss how researchers study the communication between the gut and lung in normal and disease states.
Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional MultiomicsLearn how a next-generation platform accelerates biological research by enabling high-throughput, spatially resolved multiomics profiling.
Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop PathogensIn this webinar, Imogen Binnian will share how AI and gene synthesis technology can accelerate the discovery and validation of novel disease traits.
Research Roundtable: The Artificial Intelligence RevolutionAttend our new Research Roundtable virtual event and learn how researchers are leveraging AI to further their understanding of biology.
The Future of CRISPRAn expert panel will discuss the latest research on CRISPR and how to use it in biotechnology and disease research.
Detecting Residual Cell Line-Derived DNA with Droplet Digital PCRIn this webinar, Nathan Sepulveda will share how to specifically and reproducibly measure residual HEK293 DNA during biotherapeutic product development.
Meet Aunty and Tackle Protein Stability Questions in Research and DevelopmentIn this webinar, Andre Mueller will introduce Aunty, the latest tool that scientists use for rapid, high-resolution protein stability testing.
Pairing Protein Engineering and Cellular AssaysIn this webinar, Stefano Maffini will share multidisciplinary methods for dissecting mitotic molecular mechanisms.
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin RepairIn this webinar, Michael Longaker and Maksim Plikus will discuss stem cell approaches for wound healing and skin regeneration.
Characterizing Immune Memory to COVID-19 VaccinationIn this webinar, Alex George will discuss how he used high-dimensional single-cell profiling to analyze immune memory to COVID-19 vaccines in human samples.
Meet Honeybun and Breeze Through Viscometry in Formulation DevelopmentIn this webinar, Andre Mueller will introduce you to Honeybun, the viscometer/rheometer that will get you all the viscosity data you need.
The Advent of Automated and AI-Driven BenchworkDiscover how new fluidics technologies help scientists make biological breakthroughs through feats of engineering and computational prowess.
Unlocking the Unattainable in Gene ConstructionIn this webinar, Benoit Derrien will discuss new strategies using enzymatically synthesized DNA for gene construction.
Understanding Disease Through BiomarkersLearn how scientists identify and characterize biomarkers for cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
Neurocomics Bring Science to Life Through Visual Storytelling
Matteo Farinella sketched out a career in science illustration, making neuroscience research more accessible to the public.
Universe 25 Experiment
A series of rodent experiments showed that even with abundant food and water, personal space is essential to prevent societal collapse, but Universe 25's relevance to humans remains disputed.
Biomedical Informatician Atul Butte Dies at 55
Atul Butte mined big data to fuel biomedical insights to advance precision medicine.
New Brain Circuit Helps Recover Lost Sleep
How do animals bounce back from sleep deprivation? Scientists found a subset of neurons in the mouse thalamus that repay this “sleep debt.”
Detecting Minimal Residual Disease Through Sequencing
Next-generation sequencing powered liquid biopsies can be an effective way to detect residual cancer after primary treatment.
Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA
Modern DNA synthesis platforms empower researchers to explore the molecular world, from next-generation sequencing to cell and gene therapy development.