Decoding the Metabolome with Mass Spectrometry
Webinar

Decoding the Metabolome with Mass Spectrometry

In this webinar, Gary Patti and Arash Zarrine-Afsar will highlight advances in mass spectrometry that accelerate metabolic research and clinical discovery.

Share

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, November 14th, 2025
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Mass spectrometry-based metabolomics is transforming how researchers study metabolism in health and disease, from basic cellular pathways to complex organismal interactions. Scientists face challenges in both identifying unknown metabolites in complex datasets and rapidly profiling tissues in the laboratory and clinic. Integrating new analytical methods and computational tools allows researchers to decode complex metabolomes and generate rapid molecular signatures for clinical applications.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Gary Patti and Arash Zarrine-Afsar will discuss how scientists are advancing human health and disease research by using next-generation mass spectrometry techniques for metabolomics analysis.

Topics to be covered

  • Using experimental and computational mass spectrometry advances to identify unknown metabolites and map gut microbiome-influenced metabolic pathways
  • Leveraging 10-second lipidomic analysis with picosecond infrared laser mass spectrometry to accurately distinguish pediatric and adult brain cancer types
 
      Gary Patti, PhD


Gary Patti, PhD
Professor
Washington University in St. Louis

     
      Arash Zarrine-Afsar, PhD


Arash Zarrine-Afsar, PhD
Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre
University Health Network
Associate Professor, Departments of Surgery and Medical Biophysics
University of Toronto


Top Image Credit:

iStock: ismagilov

Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Large-Scale T Cell Editing Using Nonviral Genome Editing Tools

Lonza
A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Extends Partnership with Gencurix Through Strategic Agreement for Droplet Digital PCR IVD Oncology Kits in Europe

Tagomics Lgoo

Tagomics Publishes a new Approach to Genome-Wide Epigenomic Profiling

Agilent Logo

SPT Labtech and Agilent Introduce Automated Target Enrichment Protocols for Genomic Workflows

DeNovix

CellDrop Automated Cell Counter: Count Cells Without Slides

DeNovix Logo