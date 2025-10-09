Decoding the Metabolome with Mass Spectrometry

This webinar will be hosted live and available on-demand

Friday, November 14th, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Mass spectrometry-based metabolomics is transforming how researchers study metabolism in health and disease, from basic cellular pathways to complex organismal interactions. Scientists face challenges in both identifying unknown metabolites in complex datasets and rapidly profiling tissues in the laboratory and clinic. Integrating new analytical methods and computational tools allows researchers to decode complex metabolomes and generate rapid molecular signatures for clinical applications.

In this webinar brought to you by The Scientist, Gary Patti and Arash Zarrine-Afsar will discuss how scientists are advancing human health and disease research by using next-generation mass spectrometry techniques for metabolomics analysis.

Topics to be covered

Using experimental and computational mass spectrometry advances to identify unknown metabolites and map gut microbiome-influenced metabolic pathways

Leveraging 10-second lipidomic analysis with picosecond infrared laser mass spectrometry to accurately distinguish pediatric and adult brain cancer types



Gary Patti, PhD

Professor

Washington University in St. Louis