Thermo Scientific™ X and S Series General Purpose Centrifuges are designed to help provide exceptional performance, power and versatility through innovations to support efficiency across applications. With fixed-angle rotor RCF (Relative Centrifugal Force) of over 25,000 x g, and swinging bucket rotor RCF of over 7,000 x g, even the toughest separations can be completed. Scientists working across biopharmaceutical, academic research and clinical diagnostic applications can choose between 4 L (4 x 1,000 ml) ventilated benchtop or refrigerated floor and bench models. X and S Series Centrifuges with GreenCool technology deliver powerful performance combined with more sustainable innovation. Featuring a next-generation natural refrigerant (R290) cooling system, it reduces environmental impact with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 3, while not contributing to depletion of the ozone layer and is compliant with EU F-gas regulations. In addition to being less hazardous, the centrifuges are more energy efficient. Furthermore, they are manufactured in a certified zero-waste facility using 100% renewable electricity in Osterode am Harz, Germany. Better for the environment The refrigeration system uses a hydrocarbon refrigerant (R290), a natural gas with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 3. It does not deplete the ozone layer and breaks down naturally in the environment, ensuring a more sustainable choice. Improved cooling performance X4 and S4 centrifuges with GreenCool technology maintain stable cooling at lower temperatures than the previous models, helping ensure the integrity of temperature-sensitive samples with a cooler -20°C temperature setpoint. Features for enhanced energy efficiency Green Mode: Green compressor on/off feature with shut-down programming can extend compressor life and reduce energy costs. Scheduling features: Scheduling capability promotes energy savings and enables pre-programmed start-up of compressor for temperature-ready centrifuge as soon as you arrive in the lab. Fiberlite rotor options: Thermo Scientific™ Fiberlite™ Carbon Fiber Rotors weigh up to 60% less than metal equivalent rotors and therefore help accelerate/decelerate faster, helping reduce energy consumption per run. Fiberlite rotors weigh up to 43% less than aluminium rotors. Windshielded rotor options: Thermo Scientific™ H-Flex™ HS4, BIOShield™ 1000A and HIGHPlate™ 6000 Rotors are windshielded rotors and enable users to spin tubes, bottles and plates at higher speeds with less energy than non-windshielded designs of the same rotor body.

Specification

Value

Dimensions (HWD)

36.1 x 74.6 x 69.5cm

Display

Full Colour Touch Screen Interface

Net weight

125 kg

Run time

Max 99h, 59min, 59sec; also with continuous and customizable pulse

Program Storage

Up to 100 Programs, including multi-step programming via Touch Screen; Including customisable Pulse options

Rotor options

18 Rotor options available, select rotor separately

Warranty

5 Year Limited

Max Speed

15,200 rpm (F21-48 x 2, Microliter 48 x 2 or Microliter 30 x 2 rotor)

Max. RCF

25,830 x g Fixed Angle (with microliter 30 x 2 mL rotor); 7,197 x g Swing-Out (with H-Flex HS4 rotor)

Capacity

4 x 1000 mL BioBottles, 196 x 5/7 mL Blood Tubes, 148 x 9/10 mL Blood Tubes, 96 x 15 mL Conical Tubes, 40 x 50 mL Conical Tubes, 4 x 6 Microplates with TX-1000 Rotor

