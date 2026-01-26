Product

Refeyn named in the Sunday Times 100 Tech list of the UK’s fastest-growing technology companies

The ranking places Refeyn among a cohort of high-growth UK technology firms spanning sectors including the life sciences, energy and sustainability, telecommunications, and digital technology.

Written byRefeyn
Refeyn, the company behind pioneering mass photometry technology, has been named in The Sunday Times 100 Tech 2026, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private technology companies in the UK.

The Sunday Times 100 Tech list recognizes companies based on three-year revenue growth, highlighting businesses that have demonstrated sustained commercial momentum and technological impact. Refeyn ranked 39th in the hardware category, reflecting revenue growth of approximately 40% over the last three years.

“Being recognized in The Sunday Times 100 Tech list is an important milestone for the company,” said Gerry Mackay, Refeyn’s CEO. “It reflects the impact our technology has had, the trust we have established among our customers, and the dedication of our staff as we continue to build the business.”

“This recognition validates our focus on delivering meaningful value to the scientists using our tools – across academia, contract research and manufacturing, and biopharma,” added Fiona Coats, Refeyn’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

Spun out of Oxford University in 2018, Refeyn develops bioanalytical instruments that feature its innovative mass photometry technology. The company works with customers in academia and industry – including in the development and manufacturing of mRNA, cell and gene, and antibody therapeutics. Mass photometry has been widely adopted and has been used or cited in more than 1,400 scientific publications. Refeyn is headquartered in Oxford, UK, with a US headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and additional sites across Europe, Asia and the US.

The Sunday Times 100 Tech recognition follows on Refeyn’s announcement earlier this month that they had been recognized as a Top Employer for 2026 in the UK.

