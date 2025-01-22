the-scientist Logo
The latest group of winning technologies has a little something for everyone—from scientists at the lab bench to those in the clinic and even the classroom.
An illustration of purple proteins on a dark background.
| 1 min read
A photo of blood vials arranged in rows.
| 1 min read
A pile of superworms.

The Culprit of a Mysterious Superworm Epidemic Finally Identified

Test tubes containing urine samples

Achieving Better Test Sensitivity for Cancer Liquid Biopsies

Cartoon showing the neurons in the brain enjoying the frightening movie the person is watching.

The Neuroscience of Thrills: Why Do We Like Horror Movies?

Connecting Psilocybin, Mushrooms, and Dreaming

Vector illustration of researchers and doctors investigating gastrointestinal disorder detection and treatment.

Detecting Gastrointestinal Pathogens with Molecular Diagnostics 

A conceptual illustration of a few red-colored human silhouettes interspersed among many blue-colored silhouettes.

Sexually Transmitted Infections: The Silent Epidemic

An illustration of a chromosome with a yellow-colored mutation.

Unraveling Rare and Inherited Diseases with Genetic Technologies

A Deep Dive into Optimizing Results from Saliva-Derived DNA

Digital gears on a future tech background

Enhancing Efficiency in the Clinical Research Laboratory

A conceptual image showing a padlock on a circuit board background.

Locking Down Cyber Risks: Improving Data Security 

Laboratory technician working at a laboratory bench.

Unlocking Translational Breakthroughs

Three covid rapid antigen tests displaying (left to right) invalid, positive, and negative results.

What Does a Positive Covid Test Look Like?

Learn how to connect molecular diagnostic qPCR workflows, from start to finish.

Creating an Efficient Molecular Diagnostics Ecosystem

Graphic of a human figure standing in the midst of a long DNA strand surrounded by icons associated with medicine and clinical practice.

A Support System for Precision Genomics in Oncology

Eytan Stibbe wears a headset and a blue shirt while surrounded by computers and other equipment on the International Space Station.

Whenever, Wherever: Taking DNA Amplification Outside the Lab

Water droplets in front of a blue background.

Pure Water for the Modern Clinical Laboratory

A blood test tube with the label &lsquo;cfDNA Screening&ndash;Test&rsquo;, held in a hand wearing blue gloves.

The Basics and Applications of Cell-Free DNA 

Saliva DNA collection kit.

From Sample to Insight: Leveraging Total Nucleic Acids in Genomics and Microbiome Research

Accessible Lateral Flow Assays: Test to Treat, Test to Protect

The Scientist’s Journal Club: Detecting Nucleic Acids with CRISPR

Image of a pregnant woman holding her belly with blurred plastic bottles in the background.

A Common Plastic Additive Harms DNA and Chromosomes

Magical fairytale forest. Coniferous forest covered of green moss. Mystic atmosphere.

Why Does Geosmin Smell?

A histological cross-section of human skin, with a brown epidermis and pink dermis containing several, short, navy blue, wavy structures.&nbsp;

Sole Fibroblasts Injected into Thighs Help Develop a Thicker Skin

Image of people clinking glasses with various alcoholic beverages at a table.

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Innovative CRISPR Applications

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

TS Digest January 2025
January 2025, Issue 1

Why Do Some People Get Drunk Faster Than Others?

Genetics and tolerance shake up how alcohol affects each person, creating a unique cocktail of experiences.

View this Issue

Sex Differences in Neurological Research

New Frontiers in Vaccine Development

New Approaches for Decoding Cancer at the Single-Cell Level

Learn How 3D Cell Cultures Advance Tissue Regeneration

Organoids as a Tool for Tissue Regeneration Research 

Sapient Partners with Alamar Biosciences to Extend Targeted Proteomics Services Using NULISA™ Assays for Cytokines, Chemokines, and Inflammatory Mediators

Bio-Rad Extends Range of Vericheck ddPCR Empty-Full Capsid Kits to Optimize AAV Vector Characterization

An illustration of different-shaped bacteria.

Leveraging PCR for Rapid Sterility Testing

Conceptual 3D image of DNA on a blue background.

Understanding the Nuts and Bolts of qPCR Assay Controls 

