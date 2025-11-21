Ankur Gupta is an Assistant Professor at CU-Boulder in the Chemical and Biological Engineering Department. He pursued his postdoctoral research at Princeton University. He obtained PhD in Chemical Engineering from MIT and his undergraduate degree, also in Chemcial Engineering, from IIT Delhi. His research interests include interfacial phenomena, complex fluids, multiphase flows and electrokinetics. He is the recipient of Publons Peer-Review Award (2018), Hugh Hampton Young Fellowship (2017), Dow Travel Award (2016) and President’s Gold Medal at IIT Delhi (2012).

He grew up near Delhi in India and moved to the US in the Fall of 2012. When he isn't working, he likes to play chess, cook food at home, travel with his wife, and listen to music.