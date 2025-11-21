Ankur Gupta wears a blue shirt and glasses in a headshot photo.

Ankur Gupta, PhD

Ankur Gupta is an Assistant Professor at CU-Boulder in the Chemical and Biological Engineering Department. He pursued his postdoctoral research at Princeton University. He obtained PhD in Chemical Engineering from MIT and his undergraduate degree, also in Chemcial Engineering, from IIT Delhi. His research interests include interfacial phenomena, complex fluids, multiphase flows and electrokinetics. He is the recipient of Publons Peer-Review Award (2018), Hugh Hampton Young Fellowship (2017), Dow Travel Award (2016) and President’s Gold Medal at IIT Delhi (2012).

He grew up near Delhi in India and moved to the US in the Fall of 2012. When he isn't working, he likes to play chess, cook food at home, travel with his wife, and listen to music.

Articles by Ankur Gupta, PhD

An illustration of small blue spheres representing electric field-controlled nanoparticles clustered together.

Electric Fields Steer Nanoparticles for Targeted Drug Delivery

Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo
Golden geometric pattern on a blue background, symbolizing the precision, consistency, and technique essential to effective pipetting.

Best Practices for Precise Pipetting

Integra Logo
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Products

Product News

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Evosep Unveils Open Innovation Initiative to Expand Standardization in Proteomics

SPT Labtech Logo